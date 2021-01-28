BILLINGS — Volleyball teams across the Frontier Conference will begin their long-awaited season Friday.
The first matches have Rocky Mountain hosting Montana Tech, Carroll welcoming Providence and Montana State-Northern playing host to Montana Western. All matches are scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. The same pairings are set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
The original volleyball schedule was postponed in August as part of the Frontier Conference's decision to suspend fall sports over concerns arising from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Fans will not be allowed to attend upcoming matches because the league's no-spectator policy is still in effect.
The Frontier's preseason coaches poll was released Wednesday, and Montana Tech took the top spot with 22½ points and three first-place votes. No. 2 Providence received 21 points and two first-place votes, while Carroll is slotted at No. 3 with 16 points and one first-place nod.
No. 4 Rocky (12½ points), No. 5 UM Western (11 points) and No. 6 MSU-Northern (7 points) round out the poll.
