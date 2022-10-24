WHITEFISH — Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College, Kaylee Fritz of Montana Western and Olivia Muir of Montana Tech were honored on Monday as the Frontier Conference volleyball players of the week.

Embry, a 5-foot-4 senior libero from Bozeman, was honored as the defender of the week. Embry averaged 6.57 digs a set as the Battlin' Bears beat Montana State Billings 3-1 and swept Montana State-Northern.

Fritz, a 5-7 sophomore setter from Kalispell, averaged 12.23 assists as Western was swept by Carroll. She joined the 1,000 assists club with 37 assists. Fritz earned setter of the week honors. 

Muir was the attacker of the week. The 5-11 outside hitter from Smoot, Wyo., averaged 4.5 kills per set with a .412 hitting percentage as the Orediggers swept Providence.

Tags

Load comments