DILLON — Montana Western built a 12-point fourth-quarter lead Saturday and held on to defeat Rocky Mountain College 54-48 in a Frontier Conference women's game at Straugh Gymnasium.

Ten Western players found the scoring column, though none reached double figures. Savannah Bignell and Natali Denning each had eight points to lead the Bulldogs, the defending NAIA national champions.

Markaela Francis' 16 points and seven rebounds led Rocky (12-5, 3-3). Keahi Roy added 12 points. The Battlin' Bears turned the ball over 20 times, which resulted in 17 points Western.

Rocky dropped to 12-5 overall and to 3-3 in the Frontier. Western Montana is now 11-6 and 4-2.

