WHITEFISH — Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College was honored as the Frontier Conference women's golfer of the week for the third time this season and the sixth of her RMC career on Monday.
Her teammate, Nolan Burzminski, earned the league's men's golfer of the week award. According to a RMC news release, it is the third time in his RMC career that Burzminski has been honored with the award.
Zuleta is a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, was also honored Oct. 3 and on Sept. 19. She was the medalist and led Rocky to the team title at the Battlin' Bears Invitational at Yegen Golf Club. It was Zuleta's third win of the season.
Burzminski, a senior from Medicine Hat, Alberta, was the highest placing Frontier Conference golfer with his second-place finish at the Battlin' Bears Invite.
