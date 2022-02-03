GREAT FALLS — Rocky Mountain College trailed by eight at halftime Thursday but outscored Providence by 23 points in the second half on the way to a 76-61 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory.
Kael Robinson led five Rocky players in double figures with 20 points. Rocky (11-12, 4-7 Frontier) was behind 35-27 at intermission but blew past the Argos 49-26 in the final 20 minutes. Nick Hart added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Battlin' Bears, who were without Maxim Stephens and Tayshawun Bradford.
Providence (11-13, 2-9) played without the Frontier's leading scorer, Brendan Howard. The Argos were led by Elijah Oliver's 15 points and Jake Olsen's 13.
Abdul Bah added 13 points for Rocky, while Beau Santistevan scored 11 and Jesse Owens had 10.
Rocky will host Montana Tech on Saturday and Providence, losers of five in a row, will welcome MSU-Northern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.