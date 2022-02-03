GREAT FALLS — Rocky Mountain College trailed by eight at halftime Thursday but outscored Providence by 23 points in the second half on the way to a 76-61 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory.

Kael Robinson led five Rocky players in double figures with 20 points. Rocky (11-12, 4-7 Frontier) was behind 35-27 at intermission but blew past the Argos 49-26 in the final 20 minutes. Nick Hart added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Battlin' Bears, who were without Maxim Stephens and Tayshawun Bradford.

Providence (11-13, 2-9) played without the Frontier's leading scorer, Brendan Howard. The Argos were led by Elijah Oliver's 15 points and Jake Olsen's 13. 

Abdul Bah added 13 points for Rocky, while Beau Santistevan scored 11 and Jesse Owens had 10.

Rocky will host Montana Tech on Saturday and Providence, losers of five in a row, will welcome MSU-Northern.

Tags

Load comments