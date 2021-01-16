GREAT FALLS — A close game at halftime turned into a rout, as Providence outscored Rocky Mountain by 17 points in the second half in a 98-76 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory Saturday.

Davien Harris-Williams hit 10 of 11 field goals and finished with 31 points to lead Providence, which improved its unbeaten record to 5-0. The loss was Rocky's third straight, and the Battlin' Bears fell to 1-4.

Rocky, which trailed 50-45 at halftime, got 27 points from Maxim Stephens, who made 10 of 13 from the floor. Darius Henderson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly added 15 points and five assists for the Argos. Providence put six players in double figures. Rashee Stocks scored 14.

The Bears and Argos will close their two-game weekend series Sunday at 2 p.m. at the McLaughlin Center Gymnasium.

