BILLINGS — Marcus Wittman of Billings Central has committed to play football at Carroll College in the Frontier Conference.
Wittman made the announcement Wednesday via social media.
"So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Carroll College," Wittman wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone that made this possible. Go Saints!"
Wittman played quarterback and safety at Central. He threw for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes as a senior in 2020, guiding the Rams to an appearance in the Class A state championship game.
He also rushed for 253 yards and nine scores. Wittman added 12 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery on defense. He intercepted four passes as a junior in 2019.
