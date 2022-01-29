DILLON — Brynley Fitzgerald forced overtime with a buzzer-beating layup, then scored seven points in the extra period as Montana Western's women knocked off No. 18 Rocky Mountain College 73-70 on Saturday.

Fitzgerald's game-tying shot developed from an offensive rebound by Natalie Denning off a miss by Shainy Mack in the final seconds. In OT, Fitzgerald scored a layup and a free throw to tie it 65-65 with 3:56 left, and hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs ahead 71-67 with 1:34 to go. Denning's 3 at the 2:47 mark of OT gave UMW a 68-65 advantage.

Fitzgerald finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Denning had 21 points and eight boards and hit five 3s. Western outrebounded Rocky 37-31 and pulled down 11 on the offensive glass, which led to 14 second-chance points.

N'Dea Flye scored 37 points on 15-of-33 shooting for Rocky. Flye hit six 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds, had five assists and six steals. Flye now has five 30-point performances this season. Mackenzie Dethman had 11 for the Bears; Kloie Thatcher and Shauna Bribiescas were limited to a combined six points.

Western improved to 14-8 overall and 4-6 in the Frontier. Rocky slipped to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in the league, but the Bears remain in a first-place tie with Providence after the Argos lost to Carroll on Saturday.

