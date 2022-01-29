DILLON — Brynley Fitzgerald forced overtime with a buzzer-beating layup, then scored seven points in the extra period as Montana Western's women knocked off No. 18 Rocky Mountain College 73-70 on Saturday.
Fitzgerald's game-tying shot developed from an offensive rebound by Natalie Denning off a miss by Shainy Mack in the final seconds. In OT, Fitzgerald scored a layup and a free throw to tie it 65-65 with 3:56 left, and hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs ahead 71-67 with 1:34 to go. Denning's 3 at the 2:47 mark of OT gave UMW a 68-65 advantage.
Fitzgerald finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Denning had 21 points and eight boards and hit five 3s. Western outrebounded Rocky 37-31 and pulled down 11 on the offensive glass, which led to 14 second-chance points.
N'Dea Flye scored 37 points on 15-of-33 shooting for Rocky. Flye hit six 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds, had five assists and six steals. Flye now has five 30-point performances this season. Mackenzie Dethman had 11 for the Bears; Kloie Thatcher and Shauna Bribiescas were limited to a combined six points.
Western improved to 14-8 overall and 4-6 in the Frontier. Rocky slipped to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in the league, but the Bears remain in a first-place tie with Providence after the Argos lost to Carroll on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.