BUTTE — Family, friends and coaches gathered Tuesday morning in the Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym to witness Bulldogs' sprinter Mollee Conlan sign her NAIA letter of intent to compete for Montana Tech.
"Yeah, she's a Butte girl through and through," said Orediggers coach Zach Kughn. "And she wants to be here, so we want to keep her here."
The Butte senior, who competed in the 100- and 200-meter last year in addition to the 4x100, said that being close to home was a "big factor" in her decision. Being apart of a welcoming team didn't hurt, either.
"When I went and worked out for them and I really liked the atmosphere and the girls were nice," Conlan said. "And I really liked the coaches."
"I was excited for her," added Keli Conlan, Mollee's mother. "I was excited for her to stay at home; I didn't want her to leave. So mom and dad are excited."
With her final high school track and field season right around the corner, Mollee Conlan's objective is very straight-forward.
"I would really like to place at state," she said. "Last year, it was a little rocky for me. I didn't get to place it state, but would I really like to get to state and place this year."
Also a standout for the Bulldogs' volleyball team, Conlan plans to major in exercise science and eventually be able to help the military community.
"I'd like to go somewhere and become a veterans' physical therapist," she said. "I think that'd be really neat to able to help people."
The Orediggers' track and field program will be in its third year of existence when Conlan joins next season. The program started as just distance runners last year and has started to fill out this season with sprinters, jumpers and throwers. Conlan will join fellow Butte High alum Hailey Nielson, who is a distance runner for Tech. Conlan will also recognize a familiar face among the sprinters in Natylia Jacobson, who attended Dillon. Both Jacobson and Nielson have qualified for the NAIA's national meet in March.
"(Conlan) is eager to join that sprint squad and just see what we could do as a program to keep it growing," Kughn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.