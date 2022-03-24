BUTTE — Bulldogs' offensive lineman Kooper Klobucar made things official Thursday afternoon by signing his NAIA letter of intent to play football for the University of Montana Western.
Klobucar's decision to take his talents to Dillon has been known since Montana Western announced him as part of its first round of 2022 football recruits in an early February release. The Butte High senior said that it was nice to have the signing ceremony with family and friends present in Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym. The process was slightly delayed because Butte High's basketball team was competing in the Class AA state tournament.
"Yeah, it felt really good," said Klobucar. "I had been waiting because basketball (season) was still going, and now I finally got to sign."
Listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds on the Montana Western football website, Klobucar has the size often associated with O-linemen. But as many sports fans around Southwest Montana know, he was often one of the more impressive athletes on the field.
"I think that in today's day and age in the game of football ... Everybody for a long time, I don't think they looked at offensive linemen as athletes," Butte High coach Arie Grey said in a February interview. "But I think now we're seeing that offensive linemen are athletes, and sometimes maybe the best athletes on the field. That's my take, and I think Koop's one of those guys."
When school starts, Klobucar will begin working toward an ecology degree. He said he intends to use the degree to become a conservation officer.
Knowing his son's love of the outdoors, Kooper's father Henry Klobucar was not at all surprised that Koop was drawn to Western.
"He loves hunting and fishing, and ecology was his degree to be a game warden or a fish biologist," Henry Klobucar said. "Soon as the coach from Western talked to him he was all in."
In addition to prime real estate for outdoor recreation, the Dillon campus gives Kooper Kloubcar a chance to get away from home without being too far from his loved ones.
"He's very home oriented," said Kooper's mother Lyla Klobucar. "And he loves the great outdoors and Dillon definitely still offers more of that beyond Butte."
Kooper Klobucar is competing in track and field as he rounds out his senior year of high school. He'll be throwing the discus and javelin as well as shot putting.
