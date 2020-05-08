HELENA -- With a few new faces in the building, the Carroll College football team is ready to get to work.
The Saints on Friday announced the promotions of coaches Alex Pfannenstiel and Randy Bandelow.
"After working with them last season they have shown their dedication to the football program and to Carroll College," Purcell said.
Pfannenstiel will become the next offensive coordinator for the Saints. He'll retain his roles as recruiting coordinator and wide receiver and tight ends coach. Previously, Pfannenstiel served as the special teams coordinator, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. Pfannenstiel has coached with the Saints since 2016.
Bandelow will take over as the special teams coordinator in addition to coaching linebackers. Last season and his first with the Fighting Saints, Bandelow coached linebackers.
Earlier this spring, head coach Troy Purcell hired Wes Nurse to become the new defensive coordinator, and also brought on board Ryan Springer to become the next offensive line and head strength coach.
"We are excited to have Coach Wesley Nurse as our new Defensive Coordinator and Ryan Springer as our new Offensive Line and Head Strength Coach," Purcell said. "Their experience and recruiting relationships will be very useful in strengthening the football program."
The Saints are scheduled to the open the 2020 season Aug. 29 at home against Montana Western. Here is the coaching staff heading into the season.
2020 Carroll College Football Staff
Troy Purcell - Head Coach
Alex Pfannenstiel - Offensive/ Recruiting Coordinator-WR/TE Coach
Wesley Nurse- Defensive Coordinator-DB Coach
Randy Bandelow- Special Coordinator- LB Coach
Ryan Springer- Head Strength -OL/TE Coach
Evan Epperly- DB Coach
Eric Dawson -TE/RB Coach
Beaugh Meyer- DL Coach
Mike Dagenais - QB Coach
Reese Hiibel - WR Coach
