HELENA -- Coaches always talk about fast starts. Well, you can't start much faster than a 27-2 run.
But that's exactly how the Carroll College Men's basketball team opened its non-conference tilt against Concordia-Edmonton Thursday night in the PE Center.
And after a hot start, the Saints never really cooled down, easily eclipsing the century mark in a 111-33 win.
"It was great to get a lot of guys in for the final non-league game of the year," Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said. "Our guys have taken care of business. It's nice to be 6-0 so far at home, but it's for real from here on out."
In the final game before getting back into Frontier Conference play, the Saints built a 60-17 lead at halftime and then cruised the rest of the way. Carroll reached the 100-point mark with around four minutes left on a bucket by Jaedon Lieberg.
Jovan Sljivancanin and Dane Warp each registered double-doubles in the win for Carroll. Each had a team-high 18 points, while Sljivancanin added 11 rebounds and Warp dished out 11 assists. They also went a combined 16-of-24 from the field as the Saints shot better than 64 percent as a team.
Dennis Flowers III and Brendan Temple were next in line with 12 points each. They were joined in double figures by Johnny Hillman, who scored 11 and Ifeanyi Okeke, who added 11 points and seven boards.
Lieberg, Sayer Patton and Shamrock Campbell each had nine.
As a team, Carroll drilled 13 of 22 shots from beyond the arc. At the same time, the Saints limited Concordia to just 20 percent shooting from the field all while nine different players scored at least nine points.
"It's nice to be able to play those guys and try to develop that depth," Paulson said. "We know we are going to need them down the road."
No. 23 Carroll (11-3) restarts Frontier Conference play next Tuesday at Montana State University-Northern.
