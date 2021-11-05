BUTTE — Carroll College won first place in both the women's and men's Frontier Conference cross country championships in Dillon Friday afternoon. Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light (18:07.00) and Jackson Wilson (26:02.50) won the individual races.
Carroll College, ranked no. 20 in the country, was led by Reghan Worley who finished in third place (18:52.10). Natalie Yocum finished in fifth (19:01.90) and Andria Mourich finished in eighth (19:32.60) for the Saints.
The Carroll College men's team was led by Jonah Fisher who finished in fourth (27:02.40) while Zach Rector finished sixth (27:04.40) and Spencer Swaim (27:17.90) finished in seventh.
Montana Tech finished in second place in both the men's and women's team competitions. Montana Tech's Becca Richtman finished in second place with a time of 18:46.40.
"We're definitely a little bit disappointed. I'm proud both teams really went out there to win, but it can be frustrating not to meet your goals," Montana Tech coach Zach Kughn said. "But we put ourselves in a position to win."
The conference championship was the final meet for the Montana Tech men's team while the women's team, ranked no. 16 in the country, will find out Monday if they will compete in the national championship through an at-large bid.
Rocky Mountain College finished in third place in both the men's and women's team competitions. Jackson Duffey finished in second on the men's side with a time of 26:32.40.
Montana Western finished in fourth in both team competitions, MSU-Northern finished in fifth and Providence finished in sixth. Montana Western's Luke Luz finished in third place in the men's race with a time of 26:59.30.
