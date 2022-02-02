Carroll College logo - new one (copy)

It is National Signing Day, and for prep players around the country, that means inking with a collegiate team to further athletic and academic careers.

While the NAIA does not recognize a formal signing day, it is still a time when many schools will officially announce the first wave of 2022 recruits to their program. Carroll College will do just that today, announcing a prep class that features plenty of homegrown talent and out-of-state players ready to make a difference in purple and gold.

“The coaching staff did an excellent job in the recruiting process this year,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said in a press release. “We're finding good quality young men who are great fits for the program and great fits for Carroll College.”

Follow along below as Carroll officially announces its initial signing class on social media:

Spencer Berger – K, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Second-team All-State kicker out of Billings West High School. Berger was the first commit and signee of Carroll’s 2022 recruiting class.

As a senior, Berger converted 40 of his 45 point-after attempts and was 7-for-12 on field goals. On 75 kick-offs, Berger averaged 32.9 yards per kick and logged 25 touchbacks.

For more on Berger, click here.

“I chose Carroll College because of the family atmosphere on campus and with the football program,” Berger said in a Carroll press release. “Carroll has a great football team which I can’t wait to be a part of. There is no better school in the state to accomplish my goal of attending medical school.”

Ben Larsen – OL, 6-foot-7, 260 pounds

Larsen is an All-State left tackle from Damonte Ranch High School in Nevada. Larsen displays good physicality and foot work on film.

Forrest Suero – DL, 5-foot-11, 250 pounds

An impact defensive end from Helena High, Suero logged 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hurries during his senior season. He has 165 varsity tackles to his credit in three sacks, a number that includes 45 tackles for loss.

Suero earned first-team All-State honors as a senior.

Suero also played first and third base for the 2021 State Champion Helena Senators American Legion baseball team.

For more on Suero, click here.

Antonio Basterrechea – LS, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds

Basterrechea is from Idaho’s Kuna High School. He was a team captain as a long snapper. Basterrechea can be seen on film playing defensive back, as well.

Kade Schlepp – WR, 6-foot, 175 pounds

Schlepp was one of Kaden Huot’s top targets this past season at Helena High. The senior hauled in 51 catches for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns. Schlepp averaged 11.6 yards per reception.

Schlepp was an All-State selection as a senior.

Schlepp was teammates with fellow Carroll signee Forrest Suero at Helena High and said he always dreamed of becoming a Saints football player.

For more on Schlepp, click here.

Joaquin Porcayo – RB, 6-foot, 205 pounds

Porcayo earned both All-Conference and All-State honors as a running back at Yuba City High School in California. Porcayo is a big back, tipping the scales north of 200 pounds and standing six-feet tall. He figures to fit nicely in Carroll’s run scheme.

“I chose Carroll College because I felt very welcomed and at home,” Porcayo said in a press release. “I love the coaching staff and professors, and they want us to be successful on the field and in life.”

Tucker Zanto – LB, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Zanto was the third Helena-area high school football player to announce his commitment to Carroll when he did so in early-December. Zanto is a Helena native and picked up 90 tackles during his senior season at Helena Capital.

For more on Zanto, click here.

Gunner Giulio – LB 6-foot, 195 pounds

A multi-time All-State football player and three-time State Champion wrestler, Giulio joins Carroll after a senior season that saw him rack up 68 tackles on the football field. In four varsity football seasons, Giulio totaled over 2,100 all-purpose yards, including 1,222 on the ground and more than 850 receiving yards.

Giulio is a graduate of the same high school – Coeur d’Alene – that produced current Saints quarterback Jack Prka.

Gavin Vandenacre – WR, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

The three-time All-State selection from Townsend is officially a Saint. Vandenacre caught 140 passes for well over 2,700 yards during his prep career. He joins Carroll after setting Townsend’s program records in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Vandenacre has also been All-Conference as both a wide receiver and defensive back.

For more on Vandenacre, click here.

Hunter Irish – OL, 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

Irish is a three-time all-league offensive lineman from Olympia High School in Washington. He was a team captain and can be seen on film playing both left and right tackle, left guard and center.

Jacob Sweatland – LB, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

A two-way player as a senior at Missoula Hellgate, Sweatland officially joins Carroll’s roster as a linebacker. Sweatland also played running back at Hellgate, earning second-team All-State as both an H-back and linebacker as a senior.

For more on Sweatland, click here.

“I chose Carroll College because of the great coaches and the culture around the football program,” Sweatland said in a press release. “I always felt welcomed. I know that Carroll College is a great school that will set me up for the rest of life.”

Zack Schlottmann – TE, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Schlottmann is an All-State tight end and All-Conference defensive end from Glencoe High School in Oregon. Schlottmann is a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, and is ranked as the 33rd-best overall recruit in the state.

Wyatt Sandford – OL, 6-foot-4, 265 pounds

A former teammate of current Saints quarterback Jack Prka at Coeur d’Alene High School, Sandford comes to Carroll as a two-star recruit (according to 247Sports.com). Sandford is the 24th-best overall recruit in the state of Idaho.

Sandford can be seen on film playing right tackle for Coeur d’Alene. He has been both All-Conference and All-State during his prep career.

Fellow Carroll signee Gunner Giulio is also from Coeur d’Alene High School.

Tristan Pyette – RB, 5-foot-10, 195 pounds

Pyette has been both All-Conference and All-State as a running back for Florence-Carlton High School. Pyette was a member of the team that claimed the 2021 Class B state championship with a 42-0 win over Bigfork.

He racked up 940 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns on the ground as a senior.

Nick Clouse – K, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds

Clouse is a kicker from Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle, Washington. He was a two-year varsity starter, earning all-league honors both seasons.

“I chose Carroll College because I love everything Carroll has to offer,” Clouse said in a press release. “It felt like one big family, and I was impressed with the hospitality of the teachers, coaches, players and community. I love the town of Helena.”

Connor Curnow – LB, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Curnow was a multi-time All-State selection as a linebacker at Beaverhead County High School. As a senior, Curnow totaled 32 tackles and two sacks in 10 games. Curnow also recovered a fumble. On offense, he racked up 26 receptions for 324 and a touchdown.

Dylan Pullen – OL, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Pullen earned both All-State and All-Conference selections at Crimson Cliffs High School in Utah. He can be seen on film playing right tackle and using his physicality to move defenders.

“I chose Carroll College because of the great tradition of winning and of great offensive linemen,” Pullen said in a press release. “I have a great relationship with the coaches, and I love the school, the team, and the culture on campus.”

Isaiah Claunch – QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Claunch, a left-handed quarterback out of Billings West High School, joins Carroll after picking up first-team All-State honors as a senior. Claunch surpassed 2,500 passing yards during his final season with West and tossed 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

In three varsity seasons, Claunch racked up over 4,600 yards through the air, 54 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. As West’s starting quarterback, Claunch led the Golden Bears to consecutive Class AA state title game appearances. Claunch lost just three games as a starter.

Claunch’s father, Kane, played collegiately at Montana Tech.

For more on Claunch, click here.

Ty Henson – OL, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds

Henson is an All-State offensive guard from Eagle High School in Idaho. He can be seen on film playing right guard.

Henson attends the same high school as current Saints quarterback Devan Bridgewater.

Connor Sullivan – WR, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

Sullivan did a little bit of everything as a senior at Kalispell Glacier High School. He totaled 1,012 all-purpose yards in 11 games, 764 of which came on his 45 receptions as a wide-out. Sullivan also picked up 111 yards on kick-off returns and 96 yards on punt returns.

On defense, Sullivan amassed 19 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions during his final prep season.

For his efforts, Sullivan was selected to the first-team All-State defense as an athlete and to the second-team offense as a wide receiver.

Payton Howe – DB, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

Howe is a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, and ranked the 62nd-best overall recruit in the state of Idaho. Howe was an All-State defensive back and team captain at Marsh Valley High School.

Ryan Morgan – DB, 6-foot, 190 pounds

Morgan joins Carroll from South Whidbey High School in Langley, Washington. Morgan was a team captain and has played significantly at five different positions – wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back, tight end and linebacker.

Trey Johnson – DL, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Johnson is an All-Conference defensive lineman out of Glasgow High School. Johnson is from Hinsdale, Montana. He was selected to the 2022 Class B All-Star Game and was a team captain this past season.

Waylon Wolfe – LB, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds

Wolfe is an All-State linebacker from Lebanon High School in Oregon. Wolfe was most recently a team captain and also plays tight end and full-back.

“I chose Carroll College because of the brotherhood between the players,” Wolfe said in a press release. “I want to be a part of something special while getting a great education, and Carroll is the best place to do that.”

Bodie Smith – DB, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Smith, from Whitefish High School, joins Carroll after a prep career that saw him earn multiple selections to the All-State team as both a wide receiver and defensive back. As a senior, Smith was chosen to help make up the West roster for the 75th Montana East-West Shrine Game.

Jaxson Cleverly – DB, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

From Crimson Cliffs High School in Utah, Cleverly joins Carroll’s roster after racking up 74 tackles in 13 games as a senior. Cleverly also added 14 passes defended and three interceptions.

Cleverly is a graduate of the same high school as fellow Carroll signee Dylan Pullen. Crimson Cliffs made the state semifinals this past season.

Colter Zink – LB, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

Zink was both an All-Conference and All-State selection as a linebacker at Shepherd High School in Montana. He was selected as an alternate for the Montana East-West Shrine Game.

“I chose Carroll College because I was impressed with the coaches, players and professors,” Zink said in a press release. “The knowledge and energy of the coaches, the welcoming spirit of the players, and the number of degree opportunities at Carroll made it the right place for me.”

Jack Foster – OL, 6-foot-7, 240 pounds

Foster can be seen on film playing right tackle for Bishop Kelly High School in Idaho. He displays good length and reach for a tackle and can climb to the next level of the defense for a block. Foster was All-Conference at his position and played two years of varsity football.

“I chose Carroll College because of the culture of great academics and great football,” Foster said in a press release. “I believe that Carroll College will set me up best for the rest of my life.”

Dayne Barbie – OL, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

Barbie, out of Cut Bank, Montana, joins Carroll after earning an All-Conference selection as an offensive tackle. Barbie can be seen on film playing left tackle for Cut Bank, and even some interior defensive line.

Kris Prince – DL, 6-foot-2, 245 pounds

Prince joins Carroll from Mead High School in Spokane, Washington. Current Saints Kaden Gardner and Braeden York are also from Mead High. Prince was a multi-time All-Conference defensive lineman during his prep career.

Jadon Sheveland – K, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Sheveland comes to Carroll after completing his prep career at Wasilla High School in Alaska. He was an All-State kicker and earned Alaska Kicker-of-the-Year honors.

Johnny Amezcua – DB, 6-foot, 170 pounds

Amezcua, from Wenatchee High School in Washington, played both sides of the ball during his senior season (wide receiver on offense). He brings good length to Carroll’s defensive back position group and displayed good speed and shiftiness on film.

Amezcua can be physical in helping stop the run and tracks the football well for potential interceptions. Amezcua was a two-time All-Conference defensive back during his prep career.

Jaxson Washington – DL, 6-foot-1, 260 pounds

Washington is a two-star defensive lineman from Coeur d’Alene High School in Idaho. He is ranked the 23rd-best overall recruit in the state by 247Sports.com and is a multi-time all-league player.

Washington totaled 30 tackles in seven games as a senior. That included two tackles for loss and a sack. Washington is joined by Gunner Giulio and Wyatt Sandford, two other Carroll signees who are from Coeur d’Alene High.

Current Carroll quarterback Jack Prka also attended Coeur d’Alene High School.

Carter Warnick – DL, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Warnick, from Billings West High School, earned second-team All-State honors on the defensive side of the ball as a senior. He picked up 12 total tackles, including 6.5 for a loss of yardage, and three sacks in nine games as a senior.

Warnick was a member of West’s 2021 Class AA state runner-up team and was a teammate of fellow Carroll signee Isaiah Claunch.

Warnick announced his intention via Twitter to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before officially joining Carroll’s roster.

Total: 34 signees

By Position: QB -1, RB - 2, WR - 3, TE - 1, OL - 7, DL - 5, ROCK - 2, LB - 4, DB - 5, ST - 4

By State: Montana - 15, Idaho - 6, Washington - 6, Oregon - 2, Utah - 2, California - 1, Nevada - 1, Alaska - 1

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments