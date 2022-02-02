It is National Signing Day, and for prep players around the country, that means inking with a collegiate team to further athletic and academic careers.
While the NAIA does not recognize a formal signing day, it is still a time when many schools will officially announce the first wave of 2022 recruits to their program. Carroll College will do just that today, announcing a prep class that features plenty of homegrown talent and out-of-state players ready to make a difference in purple and gold.
“The coaching staff did an excellent job in the recruiting process this year,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said in a press release. “We're finding good quality young men who are great fits for the program and great fits for Carroll College.”
Follow along below as Carroll officially announces its initial signing class on social media:
Spencer Berger – K, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds
Second-team All-State kicker out of Billings West High School. Berger was the first commit and signee of Carroll’s 2022 recruiting class.
As a senior, Berger converted 40 of his 45 point-after attempts and was 7-for-12 on field goals. On 75 kick-offs, Berger averaged 32.9 yards per kick and logged 25 touchbacks.
For more on Berger, click here.
“I chose Carroll College because of the family atmosphere on campus and with the football program,” Berger said in a Carroll press release. “Carroll has a great football team which I can’t wait to be a part of. There is no better school in the state to accomplish my goal of attending medical school.”
The first one up was the initial member of #FIGHTCLUB22!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
This All-State specialist from the Magic City will be booming the the ball in Nelson Stadium soon!
Saints fans, please welcome Spencer Berger from Billings, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@SpencerBerger1 pic.twitter.com/wLuJVWuvuR
Ben Larsen – OL, 6-foot-7, 260 pounds
Larsen is an All-State left tackle from Damonte Ranch High School in Nevada. Larsen displays good physicality and foot work on film.
This mountain of a man from the Silver State will be keeping QB's clean for the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Ben Larsen from Washoe Valley, Nevada to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@benlarsen54 pic.twitter.com/7IXhYl0p8X
Forrest Suero – DL, 5-foot-11, 250 pounds
An impact defensive end from Helena High, Suero logged 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hurries during his senior season. He has 165 varsity tackles to his credit in three sacks, a number that includes 45 tackles for loss.
Suero earned first-team All-State honors as a senior.
Suero also played first and third base for the 2021 State Champion Helena Senators American Legion baseball team.
For more on Suero, click here.
This homegrown Helena boy is ready to strap it up and go to work in Purple and Gold!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Forrest Suero from Helena, Montana to the Saints family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@forrestsuero23 pic.twitter.com/g941dYwgob
Antonio Basterrechea – LS, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
Basterrechea is from Idaho’s Kuna High School. He was a team captain as a long snapper. Basterrechea can be seen on film playing defensive back, as well.
Don't blink or you'll miss the ball when this guy is firing it back there!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Antonio Basterrechea to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@AntonioBasterr1 pic.twitter.com/TEft6Tqo7F
Kade Schlepp – WR, 6-foot, 175 pounds
Schlepp was one of Kaden Huot’s top targets this past season at Helena High. The senior hauled in 51 catches for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns. Schlepp averaged 11.6 yards per reception.
Schlepp was an All-State selection as a senior.
Schlepp was teammates with fellow Carroll signee Forrest Suero at Helena High and said he always dreamed of becoming a Saints football player.
For more on Schlepp, click here.
An All-State receiver from right here at home will be snatching passes for the Saints!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Kade Schlepp from Helena, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@Kade_Schlepp pic.twitter.com/o8UPaUG92q
Joaquin Porcayo – RB, 6-foot, 205 pounds
Porcayo earned both All-Conference and All-State honors as a running back at Yuba City High School in California. Porcayo is a big back, tipping the scales north of 200 pounds and standing six-feet tall. He figures to fit nicely in Carroll’s run scheme.
“I chose Carroll College because I felt very welcomed and at home,” Porcayo said in a press release. “I love the coaching staff and professors, and they want us to be successful on the field and in life.”
A home run hitter from the Golden State is set to tote the rock for the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Joaquin Porcayo from Yuba City, California to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@PorcayoJoaquin pic.twitter.com/DUX16fzETr
Tucker Zanto – LB, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Zanto was the third Helena-area high school football player to announce his commitment to Carroll when he did so in early-December. Zanto is a Helena native and picked up 90 tackles during his senior season at Helena Capital.
For more on Zanto, click here.
Another tough-minded Bruin will be suiting up at linebacker in Purple and Gold!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Tucker Zanto from Helena, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@TuckerZanto pic.twitter.com/bt7V6KNPkB
Gunner Giulio – LB 6-foot, 195 pounds
A multi-time All-State football player and three-time State Champion wrestler, Giulio joins Carroll after a senior season that saw him rack up 68 tackles on the football field. In four varsity football seasons, Giulio totaled over 2,100 all-purpose yards, including 1,222 on the ground and more than 850 receiving yards.
Giulio is a graduate of the same high school – Coeur d’Alene – that produced current Saints quarterback Jack Prka.
Can't wait to watch this Viking burn down offenses for the Saints!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Gunner Giulio from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to the Saints family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@giulio_gunner pic.twitter.com/x7AgiuTjba
Gavin Vandenacre – WR, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
The three-time All-State selection from Townsend is officially a Saint. Vandenacre caught 140 passes for well over 2,700 yards during his prep career. He joins Carroll after setting Townsend’s program records in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Vandenacre has also been All-Conference as both a wide receiver and defensive back.
For more on Vandenacre, click here.
This Broadwater County Baller will be tracking down deep balls on his way to the end zone in Nelson!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Gavin Vandenacre from Townsend, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@GavinVandenacre pic.twitter.com/J29860lKY1
Hunter Irish – OL, 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Irish is a three-time all-league offensive lineman from Olympia High School in Washington. He was a team captain and can be seen on film playing both left and right tackle, left guard and center.
A nasty finisher from the Evergreen State is now a part of the offensive line!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Hunter Irish from Olympia, Washington to the family!!#C4#FIGHTCLUB22@HunterEIrish pic.twitter.com/ep8LyUaX2y
Jacob Sweatland – LB, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
A two-way player as a senior at Missoula Hellgate, Sweatland officially joins Carroll’s roster as a linebacker. Sweatland also played running back at Hellgate, earning second-team All-State as both an H-back and linebacker as a senior.
For more on Sweatland, click here.
“I chose Carroll College because of the great coaches and the culture around the football program,” Sweatland said in a press release. “I always felt welcomed. I know that Carroll College is a great school that will set me up for the rest of life.”
A two-way All-State stud from Missoula now calls Helena home!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Jacob Sweatland from Missoula, Montana to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@JacobSweatland pic.twitter.com/j3sHRkVZbh
Zack Schlottmann – TE, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
Schlottmann is an All-State tight end and All-Conference defensive end from Glencoe High School in Oregon. Schlottmann is a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, and is ranked as the 33rd-best overall recruit in the state.
A dynamic tight end from the state of Oregon is the latest player to join the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Zack Schlottmann from Hillsboro, Oregon to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@zackschlottman pic.twitter.com/5nrjL8I3MS
Wyatt Sandford – OL, 6-foot-4, 265 pounds
A former teammate of current Saints quarterback Jack Prka at Coeur d’Alene High School, Sandford comes to Carroll as a two-star recruit (according to 247Sports.com). Sandford is the 24th-best overall recruit in the state of Idaho.
Sandford can be seen on film playing right tackle for Coeur d’Alene. He has been both All-Conference and All-State during his prep career.
Fellow Carroll signee Gunner Giulio is also from Coeur d’Alene High School.
The Viking to Saint connection just keeps getting stronger! Can't wait to get this big time blocker in Purple and Gold!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Wyatt Sandford from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@SandfordWyatt pic.twitter.com/k1buDE1POn
Tristan Pyette – RB, 5-foot-10, 195 pounds
Pyette has been both All-Conference and All-State as a running back for Florence-Carlton High School. Pyette was a member of the team that claimed the 2021 Class B state championship with a 42-0 win over Bigfork.
He racked up 940 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns on the ground as a senior.
A stud ball carrier with a state champion pedigree is joining the squad!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Tristan Pyette from Florence, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@PyetteTristan pic.twitter.com/NcEq6AAoQf
Nick Clouse – K, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds
Clouse is a kicker from Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle, Washington. He was a two-year varsity starter, earning all-league honors both seasons.
“I chose Carroll College because I love everything Carroll has to offer,” Clouse said in a press release. “It felt like one big family, and I was impressed with the hospitality of the teachers, coaches, players and community. I love the town of Helena.”
One of the best kickers from the state of Washington will now boot it for Carroll!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Nick Clouse from Seattle, Washington to the Saints family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@NickClouse2 pic.twitter.com/ZP6bYhe3lp
Connor Curnow – LB, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Curnow was a multi-time All-State selection as a linebacker at Beaverhead County High School. As a senior, Curnow totaled 32 tackles and two sacks in 10 games. Curnow also recovered a fumble. On offense, he racked up 26 receptions for 324 and a touchdown.
A two-way stud from Southwest Montana is ready to take action at linebacker!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Connor Curnow from Dillon, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@connor_curnow14 pic.twitter.com/E27ehHMFy9
Dylan Pullen – OL, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Pullen earned both All-State and All-Conference selections at Crimson Cliffs High School in Utah. He can be seen on film playing right tackle and using his physicality to move defenders.
“I chose Carroll College because of the great tradition of winning and of great offensive linemen,” Pullen said in a press release. “I have a great relationship with the coaches, and I love the school, the team, and the culture on campus.”
A tenacious blocker from the Beehive state now calls Carroll home!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Dylan Pullen from Washington, Utah to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@DylanTPullen pic.twitter.com/ho66nQfeE8
Isaiah Claunch – QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
Claunch, a left-handed quarterback out of Billings West High School, joins Carroll after picking up first-team All-State honors as a senior. Claunch surpassed 2,500 passing yards during his final season with West and tossed 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.
In three varsity seasons, Claunch racked up over 4,600 yards through the air, 54 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. As West’s starting quarterback, Claunch led the Golden Bears to consecutive Class AA state title game appearances. Claunch lost just three games as a starter.
Claunch’s father, Kane, played collegiately at Montana Tech.
For more on Claunch, click here.
Can't wait to see this rocket armed QB line up behind center in Helena!!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Isaiah Claunch from Billings, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@IsaiahClaunch pic.twitter.com/T0IAlN1bzM
Ty Henson – OL, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds
Henson is an All-State offensive guard from Eagle High School in Idaho. He can be seen on film playing right guard.
Henson attends the same high school as current Saints quarterback Devan Bridgewater.
An All-State lineman from the Gem state is trading in his green for purple!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Ty Henson from Eagle, Idaho to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@TyHenson13 pic.twitter.com/8WDI5cOD2k
Connor Sullivan – WR, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
Sullivan did a little bit of everything as a senior at Kalispell Glacier High School. He totaled 1,012 all-purpose yards in 11 games, 764 of which came on his 45 receptions as a wide-out. Sullivan also picked up 111 yards on kick-off returns and 96 yards on punt returns.
On defense, Sullivan amassed 19 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions during his final prep season.
For his efforts, Sullivan was selected to the first-team All-State defense as an athlete and to the second-team offense as a wide receiver.
This three sport star from the Flathead Valley will be lining up at receiver in purple and gold!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Connor Sullivan from Kalispell, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@Connor_Sully03 pic.twitter.com/J2cIjCXWo1
Payton Howe – DB, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
Howe is a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, and ranked the 62nd-best overall recruit in the state of Idaho. Howe was an All-State defensive back and team captain at Marsh Valley High School.
A dynamic athlete from Southern Idaho is set to join the Carroll defensive backfield!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Payton Howe from Downey, Idaho to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@payton_howe1 pic.twitter.com/mTWCyrhV1x
Ryan Morgan – DB, 6-foot, 190 pounds
Morgan joins Carroll from South Whidbey High School in Langley, Washington. Morgan was a team captain and has played significantly at five different positions – wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back, tight end and linebacker.
A Swiss army knife who's played all over the field is going to line up on defense for the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Ryan Morgan from Langley, Washington to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@ryan3morgan pic.twitter.com/DGX2zyKgRR
Trey Johnson – DL, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
Johnson is an All-Conference defensive lineman out of Glasgow High School. Johnson is from Hinsdale, Montana. He was selected to the 2022 Class B All-Star Game and was a team captain this past season.
This three sport stud from Northern Montana is now joining the Saints defensive line!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Trey Johnson from Hinsdale, Montana to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@TreyJoh89666457 pic.twitter.com/stQVihK3kA
Waylon Wolfe – LB, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds
Wolfe is an All-State linebacker from Lebanon High School in Oregon. Wolfe was most recently a team captain and also plays tight end and full-back.
“I chose Carroll College because of the brotherhood between the players,” Wolfe said in a press release. “I want to be a part of something special while getting a great education, and Carroll is the best place to do that.”
We can't wait to watch this game changing linebacker make opposing offenses howl in Nelson Stadium!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Waylon Wolfe from Lebanon, Oregon to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@waylon_wolfe pic.twitter.com/7Vj2Gk9z6i
Bodie Smith – DB, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Smith, from Whitefish High School, joins Carroll after a prep career that saw him earn multiple selections to the All-State team as both a wide receiver and defensive back. As a senior, Smith was chosen to help make up the West roster for the 75th Montana East-West Shrine Game.
A dynamic defensive back from the 406 will be patrolling the skies in Nelson!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Bodie Smith of Whitefish, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@BodieSmith8 pic.twitter.com/kO9MEfsqB6
Jaxson Cleverly – DB, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
From Crimson Cliffs High School in Utah, Cleverly joins Carroll’s roster after racking up 74 tackles in 13 games as a senior. Cleverly also added 14 passes defended and three interceptions.
Cleverly is a graduate of the same high school as fellow Carroll signee Dylan Pullen. Crimson Cliffs made the state semifinals this past season.
An athletic defensive back with a nose for the football is joining the Saints!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Jaxson Cleverly from Washington, Utah to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@JaxsonCleverly pic.twitter.com/San8KTXr3m
Colter Zink – LB, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
Zink was both an All-Conference and All-State selection as a linebacker at Shepherd High School in Montana. He was selected as an alternate for the Montana East-West Shrine Game.
“I chose Carroll College because I was impressed with the coaches, players and professors,” Zink said in a press release. “The knowledge and energy of the coaches, the welcoming spirit of the players, and the number of degree opportunities at Carroll made it the right place for me.”
A big time hitter from Montana is ready to join the legendary Saints tradition at linebacker!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Colter Zink from Shepherd, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@ColterZink pic.twitter.com/gFJ7KwW79x
Jack Foster – OL, 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
Foster can be seen on film playing right tackle for Bishop Kelly High School in Idaho. He displays good length and reach for a tackle and can climb to the next level of the defense for a block. Foster was All-Conference at his position and played two years of varsity football.
“I chose Carroll College because of the culture of great academics and great football,” Foster said in a press release. “I believe that Carroll College will set me up best for the rest of my life.”
We might have to raise the entrances in Nelson, and we'll gladly do it for this big man from the Treasure Valley!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Jack Foster from Boise, Idaho to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@jjackfoster pic.twitter.com/N3GuCo68CV
Dayne Barbie – OL, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
Barbie, out of Cut Bank, Montana, joins Carroll after earning an All-Conference selection as an offensive tackle. Barbie can be seen on film playing left tackle for Cut Bank, and even some interior defensive line.
This big man from the Hi-Line gets to keep moving defenders out of the hole in the purple and gold!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Dayne Barbie from Cut Bank, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@dayne_barbie pic.twitter.com/7r3Nc3fCuL
Kris Prince – DL, 6-foot-2, 245 pounds
Prince joins Carroll from Mead High School in Spokane, Washington. Current Saints Kaden Gardner and Braeden York are also from Mead High. Prince was a multi-time All-Conference defensive lineman during his prep career.
This stud will be setting up shop in the middle of the Carroll D for years to come!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Kris Prince from Spokane, Washington to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@KristopjerP pic.twitter.com/vuZcSMeU1K
Jadon Sheveland – K, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Sheveland comes to Carroll after completing his prep career at Wasilla High School in Alaska. He was an All-State kicker and earned Alaska Kicker-of-the-Year honors.
A big-legged specialist from the Last Frontier is the newest member of the Carroll program!!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Jadon Sheveland from Wasilla, Alaska to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@jadon_shev_3 pic.twitter.com/EgB0DECW7d
Johnny Amezcua – DB, 6-foot, 170 pounds
Amezcua, from Wenatchee High School in Washington, played both sides of the ball during his senior season (wide receiver on offense). He brings good length to Carroll’s defensive back position group and displayed good speed and shiftiness on film.
Amezcua can be physical in helping stop the run and tracks the football well for potential interceptions. Amezcua was a two-time All-Conference defensive back during his prep career.
This ball-hawk from the Apple Capital of the World will be snatching balls from QB's for Carroll!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Johnny Amezcua from Wenatchee, Washington to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@amezcua_johnny pic.twitter.com/pC23mgcshx
Jaxson Washington – DL, 6-foot-1, 260 pounds
Washington is a two-star defensive lineman from Coeur d’Alene High School in Idaho. He is ranked the 23rd-best overall recruit in the state by 247Sports.com and is a multi-time all-league player.
Washington totaled 30 tackles in seven games as a senior. That included two tackles for loss and a sack. Washington is joined by Gunner Giulio and Wyatt Sandford, two other Carroll signees who are from Coeur d’Alene High.
Current Carroll quarterback Jack Prka also attended Coeur d’Alene High School.
Make that three (3?!?!?) Vikings that are joining the Carroll Football family this year!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Jaxson Washington from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@JaxsonWash78 pic.twitter.com/oYI4NlN3z6
Carter Warnick – DL, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
Warnick, from Billings West High School, earned second-team All-State honors on the defensive side of the ball as a senior. He picked up 12 total tackles, including 6.5 for a loss of yardage, and three sacks in nine games as a senior.
Warnick was a member of West’s 2021 Class AA state runner-up team and was a teammate of fellow Carroll signee Isaiah Claunch.
Warnick announced his intention via Twitter to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before officially joining Carroll’s roster.
Saving the best for last!! This two-way All-State playmaker is going to make a huge impact in Helena!!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 2, 2022
Saints fans, please welcome Carter Warnick from Billings, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB22@CarterWarnick pic.twitter.com/7TH1uZzPDb
Total: 34 signees
By Position: QB -1, RB - 2, WR - 3, TE - 1, OL - 7, DL - 5, ROCK - 2, LB - 4, DB - 5, ST - 4
By State: Montana - 15, Idaho - 6, Washington - 6, Oregon - 2, Utah - 2, California - 1, Nevada - 1, Alaska - 1
