HELENA — It is National Signing Day, and for prep players around the country, that means inking with a collegiate team to further athletic and academic careers.

While the NAIA does not recognize a formal signing day, it's still a time when many schools will officially announce the first wave of 2023 recruits to their program. Carroll College will do just that today, announcing a prep class that features plenty of homegrown talent and out-of-state players ready to make a difference in purple and gold.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments