HELENA — It is National Signing Day, and for prep players around the country, that means inking with a collegiate team to further athletic and academic careers.
While the NAIA does not recognize a formal signing day, it's still a time when many schools will officially announce the first wave of 2023 recruits to their program. Carroll College will do just that today, announcing a prep class that features plenty of homegrown talent and out-of-state players ready to make a difference in purple and gold.
Our first signee was the MVP of the Class A State Championship game that will be a force in the secondary for the Saints!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Gage Norslien from Lewistown, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/MgqBsJw589
This three sport super star is set to have a huge impact in Purple and Gold!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Archie LaFugre from Great Falls, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/cYdffdbJQX
This beast on the defensive line is making his way up to Helena to dominate in the trenches!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Mason Harwood from Minico, Idaho to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/NNocMT9zOw
This dynamic athlete from the Apple State will be patrolling the skies in Nelson Stadium!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Brent Maldonado Sunnyside, Washington to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/LlpKlXATYl
This speedster will be burning up the grass chasing down passes in Nelson Stadium!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Treyton Graham from Dillon, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/biacsUQxcq
This Six-Man stud is going to be an anchor on the defensive line for years to come!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Tyson Hanson from White Sulphur Springs, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/WTG59gaucQ
This three sport baller is heading to Helena to join his brother in the defensive backfield!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Bear Smith from Newport, Washington to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/DTg29UTsjN
This hard-hitting state champion will be hunting ball carriers for the Saints next year!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Jett Boyce from Lewistown, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/LEpgxIaJ6i
This Beaverhead County baller will be a force in the defensive backfield in Helena— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Caden Hansen from Dillon, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/1WJ5YHXw4j
This Golden State playmaker will be suiting up in Purple and Gold in 2023!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Braeden Orlandi from Valley Springs, California to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/dhFoJVnWxP
This Garden City Big Man is the newest addition to the Saints Offensive Line!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 1, 2023
Carroll fans, please welcome Beau Meyer from Missoula, Montana to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB23 pic.twitter.com/8sMzHrglkK
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.