HELENA — When Saturday rolls around and Carroll’s football team takes the field inside Nelson Stadium for the first time in 28 days, redshirt sophomore tight end Ryan Rickman will see some familiar faces on the opposing sideline.
For the first time in his Saints career, Rickman will suit up and play against his former team, the Raiders of Southern Oregon.
Rickman spent his freshman season at SOU and transferred to Carroll ahead of last season. While he got to experience Carroll’s 20-17 home overtime victory against the Raiders on Nov. 6, he could not contribute as he sat out the season due to transfer rules.
Now, Rickman will have an opportunity to be a difference-maker for the Saints in what could be another close contest with SOU.
He picked up his first career touchdown three weeks ago against Montana Tech on a one-yard plunge and possesses the skills to carry and catch the football, as well as block.
His Swiss Army Knife-like skill set and 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame make him a must-have on short-yardage downs and goal line situations.
The Helena Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught up with Rickman for five questions ahead of Saturday’s game against the Raiders.
Kick off against SOU is scheduled for 2 p.m.
You’re playing against your former team this Saturday, what is that like for you?
“It’s pretty exciting getting to go out there and get a shot at them because last year I had to sit out. I still got to be a part of it, but now I get to go out there with all the guys and give it my all and do what I can to get the win.”
“It definitely means a lot to the team to win, but it means a lot more to me on top of everything.”
Do you still have friends or people you speak with frequently from your time at SOU?
“I still have quite a few buddies down there who I still talk to every day. A lot of them check in every now and then.”
What was it like scoring your first career collegiate touchdown against Montana Tech?
“It felt really good. Just finally having – that’s not a big stepping stone – but just having that [happen] after putting in all the hard work and being able to celebrate with all the guys around me, just feeling like, ‘finally.’”
“It was just a sigh of relief.”
Will you have any family in the stands Saturday?
“My mom and dad and grandparents – all those people are coming. I know when we go down to SOU, there will be a lot of people down there.”
“My mom and dad are in the stands for every home game and every away game.”
What is your role within Carroll’s offense as you see right now?
“I feel like I fit in pretty well. Right now, my main role is to be a utility [player]. Like if we need something done, go in and take care of what we need – get the yards, get the ball where it needs to go.”
