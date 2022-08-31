BILLINGS – Rocky Mountain College announced Wednesday that five of the school’s Frontier Conference football games will be broadcast on SWX this fall.
The games scheduled for broadcast are MSU-Northern at Rocky on Sept. 24; Eastern Oregon at Rocky on Oct. 8; Rocky at Carroll College on Oct. 22; Montana Tech at Rocky on Oct. 29; and Western Montana at Rocky on Nov. 12.
All those games have a 1 p.m. scheduled kickoff. The games will also be available to stream on gobattlinbears.com, and the SWX broadcasts will also be streamed to montanarightnow.com/sports and kulr8.com/sports.
