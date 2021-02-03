HELENA — Carroll football announced the initial members of its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, introducing 21 signees on social media. The class consisted of 10 offensive players, eight defensive players, two athletes and one special teams player.
“I’m really pleased with our coaching staff doing a great job recruiting this year and making good connections and building those ties,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “A lot of coaching is not as much X’s and O’s as it is building relationships and getting out there and pounding the pavement and finding good quality players and good fits for Carroll College.”
Nearly half the class was from the state of Montana, including Helena Capital product Chayton Winkle and teammates Daxon Graham and Cole Truman from Dillon. The class also included players from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Utah.
With this first wave of recruits in the books, let’s look at five important and interesting takeaways from the class announced on Wednesday.
1. Saints defensive back room gets bigger
Carroll inked three defensive backs in this group, all three of which bring great size with them to the Saints. Aiden Mason, a Chiawana High School product, is the biggest at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. Graham and Beaux Taylor are each listed at 5-foot-11 and at least 160 pounds.
“Little longer body-style, just some bigger kids, but guys who still have the ability to cover,” Saints defensive coordinator Wes Nurse said. “So they’ll play down-hill, which is awesome...Guys with length and athleticism, I think that’s No. 1. The ability to make plays, you can’t stress that enough.”
Taylor won two state titles and was an all-conference selection during his time at Rocky Mountain High School in Idaho. Graham played on both sides of the ball at the prep level, but was an all-state defensive back as well as a three-sport athlete.
Mason was a three-year contributor for Chiawana, earning all-conference honors and being named a team captain. He, along with, Graham and Taylor, will bring much-needed size and length to a defensive back room being taken over by Nurse.
“I know that was a big emphasis for coach Nurse and the system he runs to add some size to the defensive backfield,” offensive and recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Receivers in the Frontier Conference -- there are some guys with great size out there. He and coach Purcell really wanted to emphasize adding guys with length that are able to make plays on [the] football.”
2. Carroll adds two more talented quarterbacks
Coeur D’Alene product Jack Prka was one of two, two-star recruits Carroll inked on Wednesday. Prka, a 6-foot-1 signal caller who can sling the ball all over the field, was ranked by 247Sports as the 107th-best pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the 14th-best overall player in the state of Idaho.
“Just very excited about his athleticism,” Purcell said of Prka. “We had him in the gym throwing a little bit, and just really excited about his arm strength and his toughness. You want to always try to get kids that come from successful programs that know the understanding of dedication and what it takes to win. Just really excited about him. He’s fired up to be down here and we’re fired up to get him.”
Prka led his team to the 5A state championship game as a junior and was a two-time First-Team All-State player at his position. For his career, Prka passed for over 6,100 yards and racked up 64 touchdowns against just 13 interceptions.
Joining Prka as a new face in the quarterback room, Billings Central product Marcus Wittman brings versatility. During his senior season, Wittman passed for over 1,000 yards, but rushed for another 253 while also playing some on defense. For his career, Wittman racked up over 1,700 yards passing with another 406 on the ground.
“He’s an outstanding athlete,” Purcell said. “He’s a quarterback, but he’s also an athlete, which is very exciting. The opportunities for him are endless, at quarterback, and at other positions.”
3. Saints keep teammates together
Rocky Mountain High School teammates Max Lehman, Jack England, Ryan Bohr and Taylor will continue their football careers with Carroll after winning two state titles at the prep level. Taylor only lost one game while in high school and earned 5A All-SIC status as a defensive back during his senior season.
Bohr was a starting tackle for Rocky Mountain and a First-Team All-Conference honoree. Both Lehman and England were staples in the backfield at the prep level, with the latter blocking as an All-SIC fullback.
Truman and Graham also played together at perennial Class A power Dillon and will also get the opportunity to reunite at the collegiate level.
“Anytime you can get multiple guys from places like that, that know work ethic and what it means to win big football games and be part of championship traditions, it’s huge,” Pfannenstiel said. “Cole signed in Dillon and did a great job of being able to talk to his good friend Dax and we were fortunate enough to get him.”
Pfannenstiel said Lehman was one of the first Rocky Mountain products to sign for this cycle and helped the Saints land some of his teammates. Getting those players, who have a long track record of winning, figures to bode well for Carroll in the immediate future.
4. Emphasis on multi-sport athletes
Of the 21 signees announced on Wednesday, 18 played multiple sports in high school, and of those, 11 played at least three sports.
Cormac Benn, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Bigfork High School, was an all-conference performer for the track team in addition to leading the state of Montana with 1,934 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the football field. Benn was picked to play in the 2021 Montana East-West Shrine Game and also committed to Carroll’s track and field program.
Easton Durham, a 247Sports two-star recruit, announced as a wide receiver on Wednesday, was a four-year varsity contributor on his high school’s basketball and baseball teams. He was an all-conference center fielder as well as a First-Team All-Conference quarterback and defensive back during his senior campaign at Highland High School.
Those same skill sets and stories are repeated multiple times in Carroll’s most recent recruiting class, highlighting a coaching staff that targets athletes with competitive mindsets.
“You learn so many skills that apply on a football field playing other sports,” Pfannenstiel said. “The other thing we love about three-sport athletes is you really gotta love being a competitor to do three different sports. It takes a lot of time, a lot of dedication. You gotta love going out there, being a part of a team, competing day in and day out to do that sort of stuff and still be outstanding student-athletes.”
In addition to the athleticism that is apparent in this class, the 21 players combined to average a 3.81 GPA.
5. Idaho flavor
Carroll signed nine Montana student-athletes on Wednesday, and nearly as many Idaho players. The quartet of Rocky Mountain High School players make up more than half of the seven Idaho natives that can now call themselves members of Carroll football.
Prka was the 2020 MaxPreps Player of the Year in Idaho, while Teegan Thomas was a two-time First-Team All-Idaho running back as well as a team captain.
Thomas is just one of 14 team captains signed by Carroll during this cycle, while this group is buoyed by numerous state champions from the state of Idaho. That culture and mindset of winning, which is also present in many of the Montana players, can work wonders for student-athletes’ success at the collegiate level.
“I think it’s critical in a lot of ways,” Nurse said. “Winning is not everything, but it helps a ton. The thing it helps is the mentality that you approach the day with and how you approach practice. When you’re in that championship mindset all the time, you know you gotta bring it and everyday you know what you’re striving for.”
With another successful signing day in the books, Carroll will now turn its attention to putting the finishing touches on its recruiting class in the coming weeks. As the spring season nears, expect another round of players to become Saints as the coaching staff continues to build and develop relationships around the country.
“Coach Pfannenstiel, our recruiting coordinator, did an outstanding job of implementing and always managing the recruiting each year,” Purcell said. “Coach (Randy) Bandelow with the graphic design and all the graphics stuff that he does, and his ability to recruit. Coach (Ryan) Springer and coach Nurse for their ties in the recruiting areas and developing those great relationships. Without great coaches and great recruiters, you don’t get great teams.”
