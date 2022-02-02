HELENA — Carroll football announced the initial members of its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, introducing 34 signees on social media. The class consists of players from Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah, California, Nevada and Alaska.
Fourteen of the newly-minted Saints were announced at positions on the offensive side of the ball, 16 on defense, and four on special teams.
“The coaching staff did a great job this morning – just dedication,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “Getting guys on campus multiple times, I think, really, really helps the recruiting process and I think this is the best we’ve done at that with game day visits and prospect camps, things like that.”
With this first wave of recruits in the books, let’s look at five important and interesting takeaways from the class announced on Wednesday.
1. Special teams focus
Carroll added three kickers and one long snapper to its roster on Wednesday. Jadon Sheveland (Wasilla High School – Alaska), Nick Clouse (Bishop Blanchet High School – Washington) and Spencer Berger (Billings West High School – Montana) join the two kickers currently on Carroll’s roster.
“You’re always trying to create that level of competition…If you’re a player and you’re complacent or you’re satisfied with your job and nobody is pushing you, I don't know how much you get better,” Purcell said. “Iron sharpens iron, and if you can have quality kids that are competing in every position area, then you’ve got a chance to really raise the level of the whole program.”
Stephen Powell, Carroll’s primary kicker last season, went 9-for-12 on field goals and converted all 27 of his extra-point attempts last season. Carson Gorton also kicked three field goals and three extra-points, making two of each.
Both Berger and Sheveland earned All-State honors at their respective high schools, while Clouse was his league’s special teams MVP. Berger went 40-for-45 on point-after attempts during his senior season at West and converted seven of his 12 attempted field goals.
Antonio Basterrechea helped Kuna High (Idaho) win a state championship in 2019 as its primary long-snapper and has also been named a team captain.
Carroll did not have a dedicated long snapper on its roster last season, and instead used a rotation of players that included Tucker Jones.
2. Size, size, and more size on the offensive line
Both physically and by sheer numbers, Carroll’s offensive line position group bulked up. The Saints added seven offensive linemen in Wednesday’s announcement, six of which are listed at 6-foot-3 or taller.
“Each year under coach Purcell, we’ve made offensive line a priority…The best teams are built up front, and when you’re great on the offensive line, you’re in every game that you play…Just to add those types of athletes to our group – everybody says it starts up front,” Saints recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Well we made the commitment that we were gonna make the investment to make that what it’s about.”
Jack Foster (Bishop Kelly High School – Idaho) and Ben Larsen (Damonte Ranch High School – Nevada) are both listed at 6-foot-7. That duo, like nearly the entire group, played primarily tackle at the prep level.
Pfannenstiel said typically you find your best high school offensive line talent at the tackle position, but that does not always serve as an indicator of where a certain lineman will play at the collegiate level.
“A couple of our big cats – Ben Larsen and Jack Foster – both are really big, long, athletic kids,” Carroll offensive line coach Ryan Springer said. “They’ve got the length you’re looking for at tackle. Just told those guys that we need to bring them in and spend a little quality time in the weight room and just keep getting them bigger and stronger.”
Wyatt Sandford (Coeur d’Alene High School – Idaho) has the ability to play both guard and tackle, according to Springer. Dylan Pullen (Crimson Cliffs High School – Utah) figures to get plenty of reps, at least early in his career with Carroll, at center.
Both Ty Henson (Eagle High School – Idaho) and Hunter Irish (Olympia High School – Washington) have experience at multiple positions along the offensive line, according to Springer. Irish can be seen on film playing every position but right guard, while Henson shows up at that right guard position in the majority of his film.
“I think the thing that stands out when you pop on the film for all the guys that we recruited and brought in – I think you see that all seven of these guys play really hard,” Springer said. “I think there’s some natural athleticism that all these guys demonstrate in their own different ways. Guys that we believe that some of their best football is still in front of them.”
Six of Carroll’s seven offensive line signees were out-of-state players. Only Dayne Barbie (Cut Bank High School) is from Montana. Barbie’s film has him playing a lot of left tackle, but Springer believes the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Saint can play both tackle and guard.
“We’re really excited about Dayne, he’s a great fit at Carroll,” Springer said. “His family really liked the faith-based education here at Carroll. Dayne is another guy that’s a great athlete, plays really, really hard. A lot of his film as a junior was at d-line. We were excited about his potential at o-line because he played some tight end. His senior film at offensive line was exactly what we were looking for.”
3. Local Flavor, Part 1
Fifteen of Carroll’s 34 initial signees, or just over 44 percent of the class, are from the state of Montana.
“We were able to secure some of the best football players in the state of Montana,” Pfannenstiel said. “There’s 15 signees from our home state right now, which is the most we’ve had in a number of years. They’re high-quality kids that know what Carroll football is about all. They know the tradition and they’re going to be great fits.”
Carroll’s coaching staff believes emphasizing on-campus and game day visits helped the Saints land some of these in-state recruits. Recruiting, after all, is all about relationships.
“The stars lined up with a lot of the guys, and getting them here early and having an opportunity to have that personal relationship and getting out there right away in front of them, was huge,” Purcell said. “With local guys and Montana guys, this is probably the most that the stars lined up with. We’ve got a really great class of Montana kids.”
4. Local Flavor, Part 2
Four Helena-area prep players officially became Saints on Wednesday. Kade Schlepp (WR, Helena High), Forrest Suero (DL, Helena High), Tucker Zanto (LB, Capital High) and Gavin Vandenacre (WR, Broadwater County High School) will all suit up with Carroll beginning this coming fall.
Vandenacre owns many, if not all, of Townsend’s major receiving records. Schlepp and Suero were both All-State selections during their senior seasons as Bengals, and Tucker Zanto totaled 90 tackles for the Bruins last season.
“We’re really fortunate being right here in central Montana that there’s great football in the area…The recruiting process started long before their senior years with those guys,” Pfannenstiel said. “With Kade, Tucker, Forrest and Gavin, we’ve known those guys for a long time and are really familiar with them…It’s a huge sign to us that we’re doing the right things when the guys that see our program on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis say, ‘that’s something I want to be a part of.’”
You can read more about Schlepp here, Suero here, Vandenacre here, and Zanto here.
5. Coeur d’Alene connection
Three Coeur d’Alene High School players will join former Vikings Jack Prka and Jake Brown on Carroll’s roster. Gunner Giulio (6-foot, 195-pound LB), Jaxson Washington (6-foot-1, 260-pound DL) and Sandford were officially introduced as Saints on Wednesday.
Giulio was a two-time second-team All-State player and 5A Inland Empire League MVP on the football field. As a wrestler, Giulio was a three-time state champion.
Washington was a two-time All-League player with Coeur d’Alene and earned first-team All-State honors as a senior. Sandford played with Prka at the prep level, according to Prka’s father, and was most recently a second-team All-State selection on the offensive line.
“The beautiful part of this, this is just the start,” Pfannenstiel said. “It always feels like something has been accomplished but the beautiful part of this is, ‘hey, alright, now we get to go to work.’ I can’t be more fired up to have these guys come in and get to work and start the grind with us.”
Signing class by position: QB – 1, RB – 2, WR – 3, TE – 1, OL – 7, DL – 5, ROCK – 2, LB – 4, DB – 5, ST – 4.
