Carroll College's football team officially announced on Wednesday the signings of 26 recruits as part of its initial 2023 recruiting class.

HELENA — Carroll football, little more than two months removed from an 8-3 season in which the Saints captured a share of the Frontier Conference Championship, announced 26 signees that make up the Saints’ initial 2023 recruiting class.

The group was officially announced via Twitter and consists of 15 defensive players and 11 offensive players, 15 of which are Montana high school athletes.

Former Idaho State defensive lineman Mason Harwood (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) announced his commitment to Carroll College on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Harwood spent four years at ISU and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
