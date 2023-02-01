HELENA — Carroll football, little more than two months removed from an 8-3 season in which the Saints captured a share of the Frontier Conference Championship, announced 26 signees that make up the Saints’ initial 2023 recruiting class.
The group was officially announced via Twitter and consists of 15 defensive players and 11 offensive players, 15 of which are Montana high school athletes.
“Great group,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Very high character guys, very strong GPA. Good fits here at Carroll College – a very athletic class coming in. A lot of Montana kids this year.”
With this first wave of recruits in the books, let’s look at five important and interesting takeaways from the class announced on Wednesday.
Lewistown connection
Four Golden Eagles are slated to fly into Helena this coming fall, three to play football and one – Royce Robinson – to join Kurt Paulson’s squad on the hardwood.
Gage Norslien, Matthew Golik and Jett Boyce, after playing influential roles in Lewistown’s 12-0 season and first state championship in 21 years, will look to make a similar impact in purple and gold.
“They’re a bunch of winners and they’re multi-sport athletes, which is huge for us,” Purcell said. “We like guys who go out there and compete in multiple sports.”
“A lotta [connection] with the guys – they’ve been around campus and we’ve been around them.”
Boyce booked over 100 tackles as a senior and was one of five linebackers signed by Carroll in this initial group. It’s a position Carroll graduated talent from, losing middle linebackers Colin Sassano and Austin Bedke, as well as STUD linebackers Rex Irby and Nainoa Soto.
Norslien will join Boyce on the defensive side of the ball as an outside linebacker or defensive back.
He was the Class A state title game MVP at quarterback and earned an All-Conference selection at cornerback.
Golik, at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, caught 28 passes for 569 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. Two of those scores came in the state championship game.
Restocking the D Line
Garrett Kocab, All-American defensive lineman and Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year, wrapped up his Carroll career last season, as did defensive tackle Michael Maafu and reserve lineman Corbin Walker.
Jake Walk will be a redshirt senior in 2023, Garrett Worden and Carson Paine redshirt juniors.
That prompted Carroll to prioritize the defensive line position in this cycle, signing six players to replenish that group.
“Mason Harwood is the transfer from Idaho State,” Purcell said. “We needed a mature body there after losing Garrett Kocab and Michael Maafu on the inside.”
“We definitely gotta start stacking some [players] in that area because of the talent we lost. It’ll be hard to replace those guys. It was a definite need and we always try to keep the [scholarship] money where it came from.”
Jon Smith (Walla Walla HS), Cameron Burnham (Riverside HS – Washington), Hunter Gum (Stevensville HS), Tyson Hanson (White Sulphur Springs) and Derrick Saltzman (Hamilton HS) join Harwood in this initial recruiting class.
“Coach [Purcell] has put the priority here on being really good on the offensive and defensive lines.” Carroll recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said.
“You look at who we’ve signed on the defensive line – absolutely those guys are a huge priority, because when you’re good up front, you can play anywhere.”
Harwood, as an NCAA Division I transfer, will likely see playing time before his freshmen counterparts, but there’s plenty of talent in a group that features four former All-State selections.
Bigfork backs
With the addition of Bigfork’s Joe Farrier, Carroll now has two Viking running backs on its roster – rising redshirt sophomore Cormac Benn being the other.
Farrier, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound back, racked up 874 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to help lead Bigfork to the Class B semifinals.
He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and added nearly 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches.
Farrier also averaged 102.4 all-purpose yards per game as a senior.
“Cormac and Joe are very different players,” Pfannenstiel said. “Joe’s brother played football here for a couple years. We’ve known Joe quite a bit through the recruiting process. He is super athletic.”
“That kid has some twitch and explosion to him that could be of benefit by getting to the edge of the defense and taking off. I think Joe has potential to be a great receiver out of the backfield for us, too, with his speed and agility.”
Farrier was the lead back for a Bigfork team that rushed for 2,381 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns last season.
The Vikings averaged 216.5 rushing yards per game, breaking the 300-yard plateau twice.
“If you were to call coach [Jim] Benn up at Bigfork, he would tell you that, when he wakes up in the morning, he thinks about three things and that’s running the ball, running the ball and running the ball,” Pfannenstiel said.
Cormac, Jim’s son, found the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career on Sept. 24 against Southern Oregon.
Carroll’s running back room lost former All-American Matthew Burgess after last season, leaving Duncan Kraft as the presumed lead back for the Saints heading into 2023. Nevertheless, a group that includes Baxter Tuggle, Joaquin Porcayo, Tristan Pyette, Cormac and Max Lehman will be vying for carries.
“Why Bigfork?” Pfannenstiel said. “Those guys like to run the football.”
Kick return prowess
Treyton Graham (Beaverhead County HS) and Jace Duval (Columbia Falls HS) were announced as wide receivers on Wednesday, but each possess a talent for returning kickoffs.
It’s an area Carroll ranked seventh in out of eight Frontier teams with a 15.5-yard average last season.
As seniors, Graham and Duval each ran two kickoffs back for touchdowns, with Graham averaging 39.1 yards per return (on seven returns) and Duval averaging 42.7 yards per return (on 13 returns).
“[It’s a] bonus,” Purcell said. “Having a good special teams guy along with being a good offensive or defensive player, that’s a nice bonus. Whether they get on the field that way – we’ll put the best guy there to make it happen, like any other position.”
“Athletic guys that can run, you want as many of them in the program as you can. It’s just an extra bonus if they can do special teams – it makes them more versatile and gets them on the field quicker.”
Multi-sport wide receivers
Carroll has always sought multi-sport athletes, even more so at the wide receiver position.
All five wide-outs Carroll announced Wednesday play more than one sport.
“For us, it’s been a trait and potential position,” Pfannenstiel said. “Find big, athletic guys and teach them how to play the position.”
“These guys all have receiving skill at this point, but then they’re all guys who have a bunch of athleticism but untapped potential that’s still developing as wide receivers.”
Duval and Graham are each 6-foot-2 and were contributors to their school’s track and field programs as juniors.
Graham, whose brother Dax is a current Carroll football player, helped Beaverhead County High School win the Class A track and field state title last year with top-three finishes in the 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. Graham was also a member of the 4x100 relay team that won a state title.
Duval ran an 11.52-second 100-meter dash and 22.90-second 200-meter dash at the state meet last year, participated on two relay teams and in two jump events.
Pfannenstiel described those two Montana high schoolers as “really, really good athletes.”
“Both of those guys are All-State kick returners, as well,” Pfannenstiel said. “You get to see their speed there. Both Columbia Falls and Dillon are places that are known for throwing the ball really well.”
“Both those kids are 6-foot-2 and both will be participating in track and field here at Carroll.”
Sam Murphy (Newberg HS – Oregon), Gus Nunez (Great Falls CMR) and Lincoln Holmes (Desert Hills HS – Utah) are all listed at 6-foot-1.
Holmes is currently averaging 16-plus points per game on the hardwood and was recently tabbed a first-team All-Region pick.
Murphy was an All-Conference selection in basketball and Nunez has varsity letters in basketball and track and field.
Nunez is also a cousin of former Carroll wide-outs Corey and Tyler Peterson.
Carroll didn’t lose any wide receivers following last season, meaning Cam Rothie, Jake Brown, Jaden Harrison, Luke Jensen, Chris Akulschin, Easton Durham, Luke Schabot, Quinn Belcher and others are all back with another year of experience.
Carroll signed five wide-outs in this initial class, according to Pfanny, to stock that room with talent when a wave of players graduate in the next year or two.
Carroll College football 2023 signing day class by the numbers
By state:
Montana: 15
Washington: 5
Idaho: 3
Oregon: 1
California: 1
Utah: 1
By position:
Offense: 11
Defense: 15
Multi-sport athletes: 22
All-State selections: 17
2023 Montana Shrine Game participants: 7
Average GPA: 3.59
