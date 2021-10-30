HELENA — Whatever curse surrounded Carroll’s football team and trips to the state of Oregon appears to be broken. Before Saturday’s 34-27 win over Eastern Oregon, it had been more than seven calendar years since the Saints beat an Oregon program on the road. Saturday was also Carroll’s first win over Eastern Oregon since Oct. 11, 2014, ending a losing streak of seven games against the Mountaineers.
“The curse is over and the monkey is off our back...You can find a way to win and we found a way to do that,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “That will definitely give us some confidence as we continue to move forward and continue to build the culture with this young group of guys. It was a good day.”
It took a day of firsts to get the Saints back to .500 on the season. Carroll scored 17-straight points over the game’s last 20 minutes after falling in a 10-point third-quarter hole.
The play that sparked that run? How about a 16-yard pass from true freshman quarterback Marcus Wittman to defensive back Tug Smith on a fake punt play on 4th and about 2? It was the first time Carroll had pulled that play out this season, and coupled with a penalty, helped move the ball inside EOU’s 30-yard line.
“It was time,” Purcell said of the fake punt. “There’s no sense saving that [play] for next year. We knew we had an opportunity and there was a chance there to make it happen...Marcus Wittman is an outstanding quarterback. We knew we had the right guy there, and ole Tug Smith. We’ve been practicing that thing all year. It was time to run it and they executed it. It definitely gave us a spark, gave us a first down and kept that drive alive.”
Jack Prka, another true freshman quarterback, hooked up with Kyle Pierce one play later to trim EOU’s advantage to just three points.
After exchanging several punts and a missed EOU field goal, Carroll once again got the ball moving toward the end zone. Prka hit Jaden Harrison on a five-yard reception to keep the chains moving on third down, but it was his second touchdown to Pierce, this time from 28 yards out, that propelled the Saints out in front.
Still, it took two defensive stops for Carroll to hold that advantage. One week after failing to hold Rocky Mountain College out of the end zone on a game-winning drive, the Saints’ defense stepped up to the plate.
Tucker Jones’ interception in the fourth quarter led to a Carroll field goal, leaving just under two minutes on the clock for EOU to respond needing a touchdown.
On consecutive plays -- third and fourth down -- Carroll true freshman linebacker Hunter Peck sacked EOU’s quarterback, putting a bow on the victory. The sacks were the first of Peck’s collegiate career.
“The guys played extremely well. Stayed the course,” Purcell said. “The last drive comes down to big people playing in big games and making the play when we needed one. As a program overall, we showed some growth today being able to sustain some drives and get some first downs. Then to be able to stop them on the last drive of the game to seal it up. I really think we made some gains today.”
Some more career firsts were checked off in the first half. Former teammates at Coeur d’Alene High School -- Prka and Jake Brown -- hooked up on a 26-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring on Saturday. It was Brown’s first career touchdown catch and came just one play after Carroll blocked an EOU punt.
Wittman, who punted the ball three times in addition to his fake punt heroics, entered the game in the second quarter under center. Two plays after Carroll forced an EOU fumble and recovered inside the 30-yard line, Wittman plunged into the end zone from seven yards out.
It was the freshman’s first career collegiate score and briefly gave Carroll a 14-7 edge.
Prka made his fifth career start at quarterback for Carroll on Saturday and tossed three touchdowns in the win, the first time he has accomplished that in his time as a Saint. Prka also racked up a career-best in yardage, eclipsing the 280-yard mark.
“I thought he played really well again today,” Purcell said of Prka. “His poise as a true freshman is pretty cool. I think he’s been playing really well and he’s just continued to learn and continued to get better. He’s fun to watch and he wants to be the best he can be.”
Carroll handed EOU its fifth-straight loss and scored 34 points for the third consecutive game. The Saints are now 4-4 on the season with two games remaining. Saturday marked the final regular-season road game for the Saints, as they will finish with Southern Oregon and College of Idaho at home over the next two weeks.
