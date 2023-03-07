Kamden Hilborn vs. Rochester

Carroll graduate student Kamden Hilborn scored 11 points to go along with eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in the Saints' 75-66 win over Rochester in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Tuesday.

HELENA — When March rolls around, every basketball team begins playing like its season could end at any moment – because it could.

That’s what the No. 11-ranked Carroll Saints ran into Tuesday night in a 75-66 win over 15-seeded Rochester (Mich.) in the first round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament.

Kyndall Keller vs. Rochester

Carroll junior Kyndall Keller scored eight fourth-quarter on her way to 18 total in the Saints' 75-66 win over Rochester in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Tuesday.
Maddie Geritz vs. Rochester

Carroll senior Maddie Geritz logged her first double-double of the season, scoring 13 points to go with 10 rebounds, in the Saints' 75-66 win over Rochester in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Tuesday.
Jamie Pickens vs. Rochester

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 23 points to accompany 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Saints' 75-66 win over Rochester in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Tuesday.
Genesis Wilkinson vs. Rochester

Carroll senior Genesis Wilkinson scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench in the Saints' 75-66 win over Rochester in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Tuesday.

