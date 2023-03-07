HELENA — When March rolls around, every basketball team begins playing like its season could end at any moment – because it could.
That’s what the No. 11-ranked Carroll Saints ran into Tuesday night in a 75-66 win over 15-seeded Rochester (Mich.) in the first round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament.
“That was a heck of a first round for us,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They were super physical, they could shoot, they could drive, they could rebound, and then that press was relentless.”
“I was proud of our players for gutting it out…Just a heckuva win for us.”
Carroll, the No. 2 seed in the national tournament’s Liston Quadrant, advances to the Round of 32 with its third tournament victory in the last two seasons. The Saints will play Jamestown (N.D.), the No. 7 seed that beat IU South Bend in the early game, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Win that contest and Carroll punches its ticket to Sioux City, Iowa, and the Round of 16.
“Especially after this game it means a lot because we had to earn that game…I think it feels much better and it does mean a ton because it is March, but also because we had to go get that [win],” Sayers said.
“We could’ve easily let that slip away, but these guys are just determined to have a really special year. They wanna get back to Sioux City.”
Carroll’s posts dominated the rebounding battle, particularly in the second half and junior Kyndall Keller supplied eight fourth-quarter points on her way to 18 total points in her national tournament debut.
The game tied at halftime, Carroll reeled off a 9-2 run out of the locker room and seemingly maintained a two- to three-possession advantage throughout the second half.
Maddie Geritz, with six rebounds (four defensive, two offensive), out-rebounded Rochester by herself in the third quarter, while Jamie Pickens notched a quartet of fourth-quarter offensive rebounds to help seal the game.
“They play so well together and they feed off each other,” Sayers said. “If one’s shooting, the other is in there trying to get a rebound. When we have two bigs in there, we have to pound it in and we have to hurt teams in the post, because on the flip side, when they’re playing four guards, they’re gonna go at our posts defensively.”
Geritz handled the assignment of guarding a smaller player well on Tuesday and was rewarded with her first double-double of the season, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Geritz also dished out a pair of assists and played the final four minutes of the game with four fouls.
“She had a huge game tonight,” Pickens said of Geritz. “That’s really big for us when she can get on the boards – super helpful, it takes the pressure off a lot of us. She did a great job tonight, so props to her.”
“They were doubling me and I feel confident, that if I give her the ball, she’s gonna finish it – Genesis [Wilkinson], as well. Just all-around good post play [tonight].”
In total, Pickens and Geritz combined for 21 rebounds, just six fewer than Rochester tallied as a team. Carroll also bested Rochester on the offensive glass (14-10) and outscored the Warriors 10-3 in second-chance points.
Pickens was her usual dominant self.
Her offensive rebound of a missed free throw with 90 seconds to play led to a pair of made free throws, increasing Carroll’s lead to nine and all but sealing the outcome.
Pickens, the co-Player of the Year of the Frontier Conference, finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“It felt like she had a quiet [23] points,” Geritz said. “You don’t even realize and all of a sudden she’s pushing 30. All the credit to her – she’s getting double- and triple-teamed and people are hanging off her and she finds a way.”
“It’s impressive, but none of those points or rebounds come without the guards boxing out or finding us down low.”
It was Pickens’ ninth double-double of the season and sixth in her last 10 games.
Pickens and Geritz, and also Wilkinson, found each other for baskets in high-low situations or off cuts to the hoop numerous times on Tuesday.
“She reminds me of [NFL players Rob] Gronkowski or Travis Kelce in the sense that you chuck [the ball] and hope [she’s] down there in the post,” Geritz said. “It can be five feet above her head and somehow she’s gonna come down with it and get an and-one.”
“This year is really our first year playing together, so we’ve had to work on the chemistry…She makes all of us look way better than we actually are.”
Kamden Hilborn scored all 11 of her points in the first half and totaled eight assists.
Back-to-back assists, one to Pickens and another to Wilkinson increased Carroll’s lead to eight with under two minutes to play.
Wilkinson added seven points off the bench, while Sienna Swannack grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists.
For Carroll, Tuesday’s win was the program’s 10th national tournament victory all-time.
The win also advanced the Saints’ win streak to 14 games and improved Carroll’s record on its home floor this season to 12-1.
“Obviously a big home crowd, so it was super fun to play in that atmosphere,” Pickens said. “We’re just excited to get one win at a time. We’ll focus on the next game now. It was a good one for us, it builds momentum.”
“Just one more and hopefully we’re headed to Sioux City.”
