Last March, the Carroll College men's basketball team was all set for a trip to the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City.
Only the Saints didn't end up going, as the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, eight months later and a few weeks before the Frontier Conference opens conference play, Carroll is hitting the road and getting back on the floor against Presentation College on Friday night in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
"It's been a long time coming," Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said. "We have had to deal with a lot of adversity, with this pandemic, but I know the players are really excited to play somebody else in an actual game."
When the Saints tip off their season Friday night in South Dakota at 6:30 p.m. they will do so in front of fans, against a team with five games under its belt.
"It will be a challenge for us," Paulson said. "They will have fans and that's part of the reason we wanted to find these games because we wanted to get a chance to get out on the court."
While Carroll will have plenty of familiar faces in the lineup this season, one that will notably be absent is All-American Dane Warp, who graduated after last season and was a driving force behind the Saints' 24-9 record.
Yet, outside of that, the Saints return 77 percent of their scoring from last season led by Jovan Sljivancanin, a 6-foot-5 junior who earned honorable mention in the NAIA and second-team All-Frontier after scoring 16.5 points and grabbing 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
"He needs to control his emotions," Paulson said of Sljivancanin. "But as long as he does that, he's going to be one of the best players in the Frontier. He just does so much, but he's just an emotional player and if he can control that, he will be virtually unstoppable."
On top of Sljivancanin, the Saints return a number of other veterans including Dennis Flowers III, the Frontier Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, as well as Shamrock Campbell, Brendan Temple and Ifeanyi Okeke, who each had a minimum of 13 starts last season.
Campbell, who was the Frontier Freshman of the Year in 2018-19, averaged 10.6 ppg last season and connected on 38 percent of his 3-point attempts. Flowers also shot 36 percent from deep, averaged 10.1 points, as well as two assists and two boards.
"Dennis is ready for a breakout year," Paulson said. "He's taken a big step forward and we are excited about what he's going to do this season."
With loads of talent returning, the Saints come into the 2020-21 season as the only team in the Frontier ranked in the NAIA national poll as they open the season at No. 21.
The conference also has a different makeup this year, with Lewis and Clark State, the defending champion, departing, meaning only the Montana schools remain.
That will pit Carroll, Rocky Mountain College, Providence, MSU-Northern, Montana Tech and Montana Western against each other in a round-robin schedule with four games against each opponent, with two at home and two on the road.
After opening the season Friday night against Presentation College, the Saints will take on Morningside College Saturday at 2 p.m. The home opener for Carroll will be Nov. 20 against Dickinson State.
Carroll will travel to Dickinson State on Nov. 28 before opening up Frontier play in Butte on Dec. 5-6 against Montana Tech.
"I think the league is going to be really competitive," Paulson said. "There are some good seniors in the league and I think just like always, every night will be a challenge."
One thing that will make NAIA basketball more competitive for every team is that there is now just one division, instead of Division I and Division II. That means more teams competing for the 32 berths at the national tournament.
For his part though, Paulson said that was the farthest thing from his mind.
"We aren't even thinking that far ahead," Paulson said. "We are just trying to improve every day and I know that's a coachspeak answer but that's the truth. That's our focus right now."
The Saints journey, starts Friday night in South Dakota.
