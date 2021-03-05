YANKTON, S.D. — Carroll’s Nikki Krueger has some new hardware to display after winning the NAIA National Championship in the shot put at the National Indoor Track Meet in Yankton, South Dakota.
“It hasn’t set in yet, but I’ve been working for it my whole career through high school and college,” Krueger said. “Super excited about it...I was just going to go do what I’ve been practicing and whatever was going to be the outcome was going to be the outcome. Definitely had my eye on that national championship.”
A throw of 14.12 meters on her sixth and final attempt ultimately won the junior from Kalispell, Montana the championship and gave head coach Harry Clark his first shot put champion during his tenure at Carroll.
“Honestly, when I saw it hit the ground, I kinda knew that it was gonna win it,” Krueger said of the throw. “A lot of emotion overwhelmed me. I was trying to hold it back because I knew there were a couple throwers left who could maybe pop one off. But definitely a ton of relief off my shoulders and I knew I did it.”
Krueger entered the national meet first in the nation in the shot put after setting a personal best of 14.22 meters during the DSU Blue Hawk Classic in February. While her title-clinching throw on Friday rivaled that, beating her personal best was not a goal for Krueger or her throwing coach Jimmy Stanton heading into this week. Rather, their combined goal was a simple one.
“To win,” Stanton said. “That’s all we wanted. We didn’t care about what we threw for a distance, we just needed to win. That was our expectation and our desire and we had been talking about it all year. We knew the competition would be strong, and no disrespect to the competition, but we knew if we came in here and did our process we would win. So that’s what we did.”
Originally a multi-sport athlete for the Saints, Krueger gave up basketball earlier in her collegiate career to focus on expanding the successes she had been having in track and field. That decision, according to Krueger, played a big role in her national championship by freeing her up to improve her craft.
An NCAA Regional Championship qualifier in shot put himself while at Montana, Stanton oversaw some changes to Krueger’s throwing technique that has unlocked some untapped potential.
“She’s finally coming into her own with the rotational shot put,” Stanton said. “She wasn’t a rotator before last year, but we got going with that. Got out of the gliding and into the rotation and she has just put in so much work. Things really started to round into form before the national meet. The way she handles competition is as good as any athlete I’ve ever had.”
Krueger and Stanton spent nearly everyday together throwing in preparation for nationals, and over the last couple of months, that hard work has been showing up, leading to the national title.
After her personal best throw at the Blue Hawk Classic in February, Krueger was named the Frontier Conference Field Athlete-of-the-Week and finished second at the Stinger Open later that month in what would be a tune up for competition on the national stage.
While the mindset was to leave nationals with a championship and all the momentum behind Krueger suggested it could very well happen, it still took actually facing the moment and coming through in the clutch to pull it off.
“She’s been leading the country for like three weeks now,” Clark said. “It’s expected, you bet it is and she was expecting [to win] also. You still gotta come here, you still gotta do it with all the pressures of the meet and all that stuff, and she pulled it through. Just that in itself is impressive.”
Krueger said she enjoys some of that pressure and feels like she performs better when it is applied. That is exactly the situation she faced on Friday with just one throw left and people to jump in the standings to claim the championship.
“There were definitely some nerves going on,” Krueger said. “I just knew that I had to stay calm and not rush my throw, otherwise it could have gone a different way than winning. I always do better with my back against the wall a little bit, so I had some good pressure on myself and just knew that I could do it.”
Carroll sent eight women to the national meet and finished 12th out of 66 schools that were represented. For Krueger to accomplish what she did, and for the women’s track and field program to have as good of a showing as it did, says a lot about the student-athletes, according to Clark.
Like Krueger, the entire team has been putting in long hours training and doing all the little things right to put themselves in a position to succeed despite all the uncertainty that has surrounded the world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s why our whole team is so impressive right now,” Clark said. “They’re doing everything the right way. We’re gone for a week during school and they’re actually doing online classes the whole time they’re gone and she’s doing the same thing. In the weight room, they’re doing it really hard and doing it the right way, but the whole team is that way. That’s why, as a coach, it’s impressive just to be around them.”
With a new title to bring home, Krueger can add it to the Class AA shot put title she won as a senior at Kalispell Glacier High School in 2017. She also now has bragging rights over her sister who also threw at Carroll.
“I’m so proud of her,” Stanton said. “She’s trusted in our process and put herself forward with a lot of hard work and a lot of trust. She’s taken some tremendous steps forward as a person and as an athlete. Really excited we have opportunities ahead of us to continue to get better and show more success.”
