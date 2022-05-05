HELENA — Two-time NAIA All-American point guard Shamrock Campbell is transferring to NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego.
Campbell, who was a four-year starter at Carroll, plans to graduate later this month and use his fifth and final year of eligibility (COVID year) to pursue a master’s degree.
“There’s not many times in my life where I’ll get to go live in San Diego, or a place like that, and have a team and other people around me to help get me settled in,” Campbell said of his decision. “Carroll has been awesome and it’s been all I’ve asked for, but it’s a new adventure that I think will be good for me to tackle and take on.”
Campbell played in all 131 possible games over the past four seasons, including 129 starts, and was Carroll’s unquestioned on-court leader while playing 1,000-plus minutes each year.
He helped guide the Saints to a Frontier Conference Regular-Season Championship and 29 wins and averaged 14.8 points and 2.6 assists per game as a senior.
Campbell played in the Frontier Tournament Championship game all four seasons at Carroll and started in the 2019 NAIA National Championship game against Georgetown (Ky.).
Campbell, who was First-Team All-Conference and Third-Team All-America this past season, began exploring his options shortly after Carroll’s campaign ended in the NAIA National Tournament Round of 32.
Saints head coach Kurt Paulson assisted him through the process and laid out some possible options to Campbell and his family. Once Campbell decided transferring would be in his best interest and identified some possible landing spots, Paulson contacted those program’s coaches to help facilitate the transfer.
Campbell then visited Point Loma’s campus, a trip that sealed the deal and his decision to commit.
“[Paulson] talked about how I had been here for four years. He felt that I had done a lot for the program and I felt that I’ve done a lot for the program, too,” Campbell said. “He was supportive and my teammates were supportive. I think they all would’ve liked to play another year with me and I would’ve enjoyed playing another year with them, too. At the end of the day, I think we all care for each other and they realized this is a good experience and a new adventure for me.”
Campbell settled on his decision in mid-April, about a month after his final game in purple and gold.
“I’m super excited for him,” Paulson said. “He earned the opportunity to get a graduate degree and he’s heading to a good program. Obviously thankful for everything he gave to Carroll for four years…He gave us all he had for four years. For us to support him on the next journey – that’s just a no-brainer.”
Point Loma’s head coach Matt Logie recruited Campbell out of high school when he helmed Whitworth’s program. He has been at PLNU for the past three seasons and most recently led the Sea Lions to a Pacific West Conference Regular-Season Championship, 21-10 record and appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Campbell will depart Carroll’s program 15th on its all-time scoring list with 1,534 career points. He shot 49.1 percent from the field with the Saints and north of 43 percent from 3-point distance. He averaged 2.72 assists per game for his career and held a 2.87 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Campbell scored a career-high 30 points on Jan. 29 against Providence, a performance that included the Saints’ final 10 points in a nine-point victory. In March, he willed Carroll past Mount Vernon Nazarene in the national tournament’s opening round, scoring 25 points and dishing out seven assists.
Last season, Campbell poured in a game-high 26 points (on 11-for-12 shooting) in an 83-79 victory over Arizona Christian that advanced Carroll to the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Campbell said it wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave a place like Carroll where he’s so comfortable. Taking the next step and finding the next adventure in his life, however, was something he felt like he needed to do.
Still, Campbell said he will never forget the moments he shared with his teammates and friends over the past four seasons or the community that so vigorously supported him and the team.
“It’s a tight-knit community and a lot of people support the basketball team and the athletes here, which I think is special,” Campbell said of Carroll and Helena. “I don’t think you get that at a lot of other NAIA [programs]. We had a lot of success on the court and that’s awesome. It's a big part of it, too, and made it fun…
“The guys who we had on the team and the friends I was able to make at Carroll and the people who came to watch the games and support us is what made it special. I know my family really enjoyed this community, too.”
With Campbell’s decision finalized, Carroll is in a position it hasn’t been in since he stepped on campus: having to replace its point guard. Options are plentiful right now, with rising sophomore Andrew Cook perhaps the most logical choice to replace Campbell.
Nevertheless, when the Saints tip off the 2022-23 season in roughly five months, it will be the first time since Paulson became the head coach at Carroll that Campbell will not be on the floor for the Saints.
“I’m trying not to think about it,” Paulson said, laughing. “It’ll be a new look, for sure. But the flipside is, it’s a great opportunity for the next man up. That could be lots of different guys stepping up. We’ve got some great incoming high school recruits. It’s exciting. It’s exciting to see what Shamrock does at the DII level. I know he’ll knock it out of the park.”
In less than two weeks, Campbell will graduate from Carroll with a degree in Health Science and a minor in Public Health. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in Sports Management at Point Loma.
“Shamrock is a high-character kid,” Paulson said. “He always handles situations with high character and that’s how he handled this situation. He’s a phenomenal person. We’ll definitely miss him, but excited for him for the [next] journey. All good things come to an end.”
