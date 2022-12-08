HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team has been as busy off the court as it’s been on the hardwood with numerous community service projects.
The team spent several weeks visiting 11 local elementary and middle schools to communicate what it means to be a “Champion of Character” culminating in the Field Trip Game with many of those youngsters in attendance on Nov. 21 against Willamette.
Carroll participated in a Halloween blood drive and helped put together Thanksgiving meals for over 20 local families in need. For Christmas, the Saints plan to sponsor a family of seven by shopping for and providing gifts.
Helping to spearhead it all is fifth-year senior and Carroll Student Athlete Advisory Council President Maddie Geritz.
For her work, Geritz was one of 15 student-athletes honored with the Montana Athletes in Service Award at the Brawl of the Wild football game in Bozeman last month.
“Our players are so visible in this community and we have such great community support,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “It’s important that our players are out there and are visible and are showing this community that they care.”
“Maddie has been the first one to do that. She leads all of our student-athletes in those service areas.”
It was Geritz’s second time winning the award, but first time accepting the honor in person after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the presentation in 2020.
“[Maddie] is going on to become a special education teacher – that shows you the type of person she is,” Sayers said. “She’s very caring, she’s very compassionate, she has a ton of empathy.”
“She enjoys giving to others. She enjoys that leadership and serving role, and she does a great job with it.”
Geritz is from Boise, Idaho, and said she’s been involved with Carroll’s SAAC since she was a sophomore.
In that role, she’s tasked with overseeing much of the community service Carroll’s student-athletes participate in, and this year, took on a new role as the Frontier Conference’s Association of Student-Athletes representative.
“Helena has truly become my home away from home,” Geritz said. “The last five years here have been something really special and the community here is amazing. Any time there’s a need or any type of service to be done for the community or for the school, I’m eager to jump on it just because they’ve given me the world here.”
“I really look forward to giving back.”
Geritz said it’s difficult to know there’s people in the community that need help, especially during the holiday season. She views her time commitment to community service as important work toward the goal of making a big difference in someone’s life.
It’s in a similar vein that Geritz chose her career path.
She’s an Elementary Education major with an emphasis in Special Education. Geritz grew up in a family of educators, she said, but it wasn’t until she got to Carroll and became involved in Special Olympics that she decided to add to her degree.
Geritz’s work with special needs individuals has also intertwined with her basketball career.
The team has a “special assistant” named Kennedy Korth, or Coach Kennedy, who spends time with the team during practice and on game days.
“She’s like my best friend in the whole world,” Geritz said. “I love her.”
Geritz begins student teaching at Hawthorne Elementary School next month.
On the court, Geritz is teetering on a career year.
After playing in 89 games off the bench over three seasons, Geritz started her first career game against Southern Oregon on Oct. 27.
She’s started eight times in nine games and is averaging a career-best 21 minutes per game while matching a career-best in points per game (6.3) and exceeding previous career highs in rebounds per game (4.4).
She eclipsed 600 career points last week against Montana Western and is Carroll’s fifth-leading scorer heading into a road matchup with Lewis-Clark State.
Geritz said she’s still trying to find her way in this new role as she continues to learn what her team needs from her night in and night out.
Off the court, Geritz has thrived in the Carroll community while building bonds that’ve made Helena like a second home.
“There’s so many people who have been a great support system for me,” Geritz said of her time at Carroll. “Our coaching staff has stayed pretty consistent through the years and we’ve been able to form some pretty special relationships with them and my teammates. My host family is really awesome.”
“They’ve pretty much become my real family.”
With Christmas right around the corner and the holiday season in full swing, Geritz has found that her already high motivation to give back is amplified even more.
As her team navigates the rest of its non-conference schedule in the month of December, the Saints will do so while using their status as leaders in the community to make a difference.
“It’s more special,” Geritz said of giving back during the holidays. “A lot of us on this team have been…pretty realistic in the fact that we’ve had some pretty good holiday seasons, so it would behoove us to give that back to someone, especially when we have this platform as athletes.”
“Coach Sayers is great with that, too, she’s always looking for ways for us to give back.”
“I think everyone’s hearts get a little bigger around the holidays.”
