HELENA — Carroll College senior Dane Warp keeps his family and friends close to him.
So, when his good friend, Rocky Kuhr, lost his father to pancreatic cancer during his junior year of high school, it was a devastating blow.
“He had a strong influence on me,” Warp reminisced. “He came to every one of our games, both basketball and football, while going through chemotherapy. It was tough to watch.”
At that moment, Warp knew he had to give back.
“It’s really about helping people,” Warp said. “I want to be able to be an asset to a community and heal families.”
What better way to give back than by becoming a doctor?
But as a two-sport high school athlete who fell in love with both football and basketball, he had to come up with a way to balance playing the sports he loved and finding a path to medical school.
Now, as he prepares for Senior Day celebrations at Carroll men’s basketball’s final regular season home stand, he recognizes that he has received so much more than just an opportunity to play ball or study pre-med.
A DUAL-SPORT ATHLETE
Warp played almost every sport growing up.
While football and basketball were his primary focus, he also wrestled, played some baseball and even hockey.
“It was everything,” Warp said. “I even did soccer.”
But he couldn’t stay away from the two sports he loved most.
By the time Warp entered Havre High School, he thought he was going to be a receiver.
He was thrown into the the quarterback role early and thrived.
By the time he was done with his high school career, he had accumulated nearly 8,500 passing yards, 78 touchdowns and completed 65 percent of his passes.
But while he received an offer to play football from NCAA Division I Dartmouth and preferred walk on spots to Pac-12 schools Stanford and Utah, he wasn’t quite sure of taking that path.
“It was always, ‘Play football, play football,’” Warp said.
But there was another sport that tugged at his heart.
Warp loved basketball and saw plenty of success on the hardwood.
He finished his high school career with 2,072 points and averaged 22.5 points per game, the sixth most in Montana high school basketball history.
“I always liked playing basketball more,” Warp said. “When I was out at recess or out with my friends, we would always go to the park and shoot hoops. There is nothing like getting hot (from the field) and scoring a couple of baskets in a row.”
While the summers were mainly devoted to throwing routes and going to (football) camps, Warp would always devote one week of his summer to going down to Vegas and playing tournaments with his AAU team.
Finally, by his senior year, he had decided to pass up on his football offers to take a scholarship to play basketball for Carroll, a small NAIA catholic university that sits just over 200 miles from his hometown of Havre.
“I was going to fly out to Dartmouth, but something just came over me,” Warp said. “Instead, that day, I decided to play basketball.”
But more went into it than just preferring a 3-point shot over a touchdown pass. Warp was thinking for his future beyond college athletics.
LOVE FOR MEDICINE
The Warp family doesn’t have a medical background.
His mom is a special education teacher and his dad is a truck driver.
Warp even has memories of traveling around, going city to city in his father’s semi truck.
“Coming from there is the furthest thing you would think from a white coat,” Warp said.
But, as with sports, Warp has a passion for the medical field and, while sports are important to him, he never wavered from his goal of becoming a medical professional.
“One factor (in the decision between football and basketball) was balancing my pre-med studies,” Warp said. “I thought balancing basketball would be a little easier than balancing football.”
According to Carroll College, students in its pre-med department have gone on to study at such places like the University of Washington, University of Colorado, Georgetown University and even the Mayo Medical School in Minnesota.
Warp doesn’t know exactly where he wants to continue his schooling, but he has had interviews in Boise and San Antonio with more to come.
“The guy is doing that, playing ball and going to school,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. “You have to be a special player (to manage those things).”
HIS CARROLL CAREER
Coming from being Havre’s go to scorer, Warp had to earn minutes under former Saints coach Carson Cunningham.
During his first two seasons, he came off the bench and averaged just 5.6 points per game.
After the arrival of Paulson before his junior season, Warp’s production skyrocketed. He was third on the team in scoring and started 36 or 37 games.
“I remember, when I got here, I was the last player to get picked in open gym,” Warp said.
But his older teammates knew he had potential.
Now, Warp leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game and putting together a pair of 30-point games against Rocky Mountain and Lewis-Clark State.
“He was just a bucket-getter,” said Warp’s former teammate Ife Kalejaiye. “No matter what the system or play was, he can always find a way to put the ball into the basket.”
As a junior, he turned heads with a 45-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist game against Salish Kootenai College, finishing with the first triple-double in school history.
This season, Warp has not only turned into one of the primary scorers, but has also become a leader on and off the court.
On a team that features eight freshmen, his voice and body of work has set an example to the younger players.
“Watching Dane work every day in practice and seeing how successful he has been in games has just opened my eyes,” Carroll freshman guard Sayer Patton said. “I just want to make my game so much like his.”
STRIVING FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP
Warp has seen individual success, but still wants to finish his career on top with his team as a whole.
His senior season in high school saw the Blue Ponies lose in the Class A state semifinals in both basketball and football.
Last season, the Saints were one win away from a National Championship, before that run was spoiled by Georgetown College.
Warp is at the end of his playing career before he begins a new chapter in his life.
There is no doubt that he wants to win a Frontier Conference Championship and get back to Kansas City for the NAIA National Tournament.
No matter what happens, Warp said his faith in God has helped him navigate his journey through pre-med while also having a pretty decent basketball career.
That’s if you define scoring 1,460 career points as pretty decent.
“I think it all really worked out,” Warp said. “If you came to me as a sophomore in high school and you told me I was going to play basketball, I’d have said you were crazy.”
