HELENA — If you look up and down the Carroll College women’s basketball roster, something might stand out.
No, not the 6-foot-2 guard.
Keep looking.
It’s not its local point guard from Helena High School.
Look broader.
It’s the number of Spokane, Washington players that coach Rachelle Sayers assembled.
“It’s a great recruiting area,” Sayers said. “We have made some great connections with some club coaches down there.”
Currently, one third of Carroll’s roster is made of up girls that played high school and AAU basketball within a 45-minute drive of downtown Spokane.
Guards Jaidyn Lyman, Molly McDermott and Erica Nessan resided in the city of Spokane while the other three players lived in the vicinity. Freshman Genesis Wilkinson is from Newman Lake, 30 miles east, Sienna Swannack played in Nine Miles Falls, 20 minutes north and Christine Denny grew up in Fairfield, 30 miles south.
“(Spokane is) far enough away, but it’s close enough so the families can be a major part of everything they do,” Sayers said.
The 310-mile trek to Spokane is a five-hour drive on Interstate 90. It might be a little too far for a laundry run, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been overwhelming support when the Saints come into town.
Carroll played two games against NCAA Division III schools Whitman and Whitworth in Spokane last weekend, and Sayers said there were more than 100 fans cheering on her team.
“It had a home court feel,” Sayers said. “I know that was really special to our players.”
DEVELOPING A PIPELINE
Sayers took over the Carroll women’s basketball program in 2011 after being an assistant coach at Weber State for 14 seasons.
During her time in Ogden, Utah, she developed relationships with some of the Spokane club teams such as the Stars, Sandpipers and the Legacy.
In 2012, she signed 5-6 point guard Katie Estey out of Central Valley High School in Spokane.
By 2016, Sayers added two more with Brittney Johnson and Oona Harrington.
Now her roster consists of six Spokane players, more than any other team in the Frontier Conference.
“Spokane has tournaments almost every weekend, so we were able to develop relationships with those coaches and players and get to know them well,” Sayers said. “We had a chance to get one or two off of each team and they convinced their friends that this was a nice place.”
GROWING UP TOGETHER
Denny, Swannack and Wilkinson all grew up playing together with the Spokane Legacy AAU team.
Denny and Swannack joined in elementary school, being joined later by Wilkinson after the younger and older teams combined.
Their friendship blossomed and their basketball skills improved.
“People have always thought it was a boys basketball community and didn’t realize it was a gem for girls basketball,” said Bob Swannack, who formed the Spokane Legacy 10 years ago.
Now, the team plays all over in cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Chicago and California.
“(Spokane) is a basketball city,” Denny said. “When we traveled to our AAU tournaments in Phoenix there would be multiple flights full because of the amount of groups that would fly down.”
When the time came to decide which schools they would choose to continue their basketball careers, Denny signed first.
It wasn’t long before Swannack followed her to Helena.
“When coach was recruiting me, she said Sienna and I were a package deal,” Denny said. “It was pretty fun getting recruited together. “
Last November, Wilkinson reconnected with her Legacy teammates by signing with Carroll.
“I’m not really a Montana kind of gal, but there are so many Spokane girls here, so it feels like home,” Wilkinson said.
All three have fit into Sayers’ program pretty well.
Wilkinson is coming off the bench as a true freshman, while Denny leads the team in rebounds and Swannack averages 12 points per game.
BRINGING SPOKANE TO MONTANA
While the three Legacy players have done well this season, their other teammates who came from Spokane have not been overshadowed.
Lyman and McDermott played with teams such as the Spokane Stars and the Spokane Sandpipers while also enjoying success with their high school teams. Nessan played at Mead High School, the former school of Saints’ alumnae Junkermier and Green.
“People know what kind of basketball is there,” Sayers said of Spokane. “There are players that play all over and have a huge amount of success.”
And that now includes the city of Helena, Montana.
Spokane might be painted in Gonzaga red and blue, but look closely and you may see a little bit of purple and gold sprinkled in.
