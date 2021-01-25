Voted as offensive captains earlier this off-season by their teammates, senior offensive linemen Alex Hoffman and Tanner Steele anchor a front-five with three returning starters.
Those starters, along with the rest of Carroll’s offensive line personnel, will be under the direction of new o-line coach Ryan Springer. The former Montana Tech assistant inherits a position room steadied by Hoffman and Steele, who were both all-conference tackles in 2019.
“I’m very fortunate to be stepping into a group with a lot of experience, a lot of very talented guys,” Springer said. “Alex and Tanner are obviously both team captains and phenomenal leaders. They’ve done a great job coaching some of our young guys up.”
Springer was an all-league offensive lineman and team captain at Willamette University in 2014, giving him a unique perspective on how veteran leadership can be beneficial to a team’s offensive line room.
“We put a lot on our offensive line,” Springer said. “Our center makes a defensive identification every play for us and our tackles have to make a lot of communication. Guys that are older and [more] vocal, they make all that stuff run much, much smoother. Those guys have been around the block and they know what it’s supposed to look like and they know when it’s not good enough.”
Last year, Carroll’s offensive line was one of the better units in the NAIA. It allowed just 10 sacks, the sixth fewest amount in the nation, and blocked for a rushing attack that amassed over 212 yards per game.
From their tackle positions, Hoffman and Steele were a big part of that effort and are stepping into more of a leadership role as seniors. Whether it be during fall practices, spring weight room sessions or the eventual spring practices that will precede this season, that duo has already earned the respect of their teammates and lead by example.
“Those guys definitely have natural leadership ability,” Springer said. “When they speak up, guys listen because those are also two of the hardest working guys on the team. They’re well-respected guys, obviously having been voted captain by their peers...They do a great job holding their teammates accountable to what the standard is and what the standard is going to be here.”
Both Hoffman and Steele are prime examples of the type of player development Carroll football hangs its hat on.
Hoffman came to the Saints as a quarterback, moved to tight end, and eventually tackle. Steele was only 230 pounds on his first day on campus and is now listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds at his left tackle position.
Of the 17 offensive linemen currently listed on Carroll’s online roster, seven are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. While those players have already gained the experience that comes with the 20 or so fall practices the Saints have participated in, they can also benefit from the leadership and guidance Hoffman and Steele provide.
With the tackle positions solidified heading into the season, Carroll still needs to fill its center and right guard positions. Competition for those spots will take place when practice starts up in mid-February.
“We’re definitely going to have some things that we’re going to sort out...It’ll be fun to see these dudes get out there and compete...We’re going to have a good idea starting practices, but there’s definitely going to be some guys in the mix and we’ll kind of see where the depth shakes here once we start heading toward game No. 1,” Springer said.
After an announcement by the Frontier Conference early this week, Carroll’s season is now scheduled to start on March 20 with an away game against Rocky Mountain College.
