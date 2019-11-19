2019 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball
First Team
Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown
Taelyr Krantz | Carroll College | So. | MH | Helena, Mont.
Lexi Mikkelsen | Carroll College | So. | OH | Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
Tori Edwards | Lewis-Clark State College | So. | RS | Twin Falls, Idaho
Brooke Kaawa | Lewis-Clark State College | Sr. | OH | Moanalua, Hawaii
Sabrina Hopcroft | Montana Tech | Sr. | L | Florence, Mont.
Maureen Jessop | Montana Tech | Fr. | OH | Corvallis, Mont.
Karina Mickelson | Montana Tech | Jr. | OH | Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Miranda Gallagher | Rocky Mountain College | Jr. | MB | Lead, S.D.
Natalie Hilderman | Rocky Mountain College | Jr. | S | Red Lodge, Mont.
Daniella Russell | Rocky Mountain College | Sr. | OH | Red Lodge, Mont.
Averi Dyer | University of Providence | Sr. | L | Kalama, Wash.
Kelsey Shaver | University of Providence | Sr. | OH | Scotts Valley, Calif.
Tyna William | University of Providence | Sr. | MB | Castries, Saint Lucia
Second Team
Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown
Ayla Carpenter | Carroll College | Sr. | L | Graham, Wash.
Aliyah Williams | Carroll College | So. | S | Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Gionni Brown | Lewis-Clark State College | Sr. | L | Phoenix, Ariz.
Rylee Burmester | MSU-Northern | Jr. | OH | Star Valley, Wyo.
McKenna Kaelber | Montana Tech | Fr. | S | Pasco, Wash.
Gena McMillan | Montana Tech | Jr. | OH | Huntington, Calif.
Jensyn Turner | University of Providence | Jr. | RS | Payson, Utah
All-Freshman Team
Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown
Katherine McEuen | Carroll College | Fr. RS Spokane, Wash.
Sophia Spoja | Carroll College | Fr. | MH | Puyallup, Wash.
Carli Bernstson | Lewis-Clark State College | Fr. | RS | Cedar Hills, Utah
Maureen Jessop | Montana Tech | Fr. | OH | Corvallis, Mont.
McKenna Kaelber | Montana Tech | Fr. | S | Pasco, Wash.
Ayla Embry | Rocky Mountain College | Fr. | L | Bozeman, Mont,
Champions of Character
Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown
Jenna Starke | Carroll College | Sr. | MH | Helena, Mont.
Morgan Ness | Lewis-Clark State College | Jr. | OH | Spokane Valley, Wash.
Hailey Warren | MSU-Northern | Sr. | S | Helena, Mont.
Kamaile Moody | Montana Tech | Jr. | S | Pasco, Wash.
Tannah Sellers | Montana Western | Jr. | L | Eden, Idaho
Naomi Big Bear | Rocky Mountain College | Sr. | OH | Billings, Mont.
Ember Schwindt | University of Providence | Jr. | MB | Thompson Falls, Mont.
