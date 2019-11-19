2019 Frontier Conference All-Conference Volleyball

First Team

Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown

Taelyr Krantz | Carroll College | So. | MH | Helena, Mont.

Lexi Mikkelsen | Carroll College | So. | OH | Nine Mile Falls, Wash.

Tori Edwards | Lewis-Clark State College | So. | RS | Twin Falls, Idaho

Brooke Kaawa | Lewis-Clark State College | Sr. | OH | Moanalua, Hawaii

Sabrina Hopcroft | Montana Tech | Sr. | L | Florence, Mont.

Maureen Jessop | Montana Tech | Fr. | OH | Corvallis, Mont.

Karina Mickelson | Montana Tech | Jr. | OH | Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Miranda Gallagher | Rocky Mountain College | Jr. | MB | Lead, S.D.

Natalie Hilderman | Rocky Mountain College | Jr. | S | Red Lodge, Mont.

Daniella Russell | Rocky Mountain College | Sr. | OH | Red Lodge, Mont.

Averi Dyer | University of Providence | Sr. | L | Kalama, Wash.

Kelsey Shaver | University of Providence | Sr. | OH | Scotts Valley, Calif.

Tyna William | University of Providence | Sr. | MB | Castries, Saint Lucia

Second Team

Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown

Ayla Carpenter | Carroll College | Sr. | L | Graham, Wash.

Aliyah Williams | Carroll College | So. | S | Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Gionni Brown | Lewis-Clark State College | Sr. | L | Phoenix, Ariz.

Rylee Burmester | MSU-Northern | Jr. | OH | Star Valley, Wyo.

McKenna Kaelber | Montana Tech | Fr. | S | Pasco, Wash.

Gena McMillan | Montana Tech | Jr. | OH | Huntington, Calif.

Jensyn Turner | University of Providence | Jr. | RS | Payson, Utah

All-Freshman Team

Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown

Katherine McEuen | Carroll College | Fr. RS Spokane, Wash.

Sophia Spoja | Carroll College | Fr. | MH | Puyallup, Wash.

Carli Bernstson | Lewis-Clark State College | Fr. | RS | Cedar Hills, Utah

Maureen Jessop | Montana Tech | Fr. | OH | Corvallis, Mont.

McKenna Kaelber | Montana Tech | Fr. | S | Pasco, Wash.

Ayla Embry | Rocky Mountain College | Fr. | L | Bozeman, Mont,

Champions of Character

Name | School | Year | Position | Hometown

Jenna Starke | Carroll College | Sr. | MH | Helena, Mont.

Morgan Ness | Lewis-Clark State College | Jr. | OH | Spokane Valley, Wash.

Hailey Warren | MSU-Northern | Sr. | S | Helena, Mont.

Kamaile Moody | Montana Tech | Jr. | S | Pasco, Wash.

Tannah Sellers | Montana Western | Jr. | L | Eden, Idaho

Naomi Big Bear | Rocky Mountain College | Sr. | OH | Billings, Mont.

Ember Schwindt | University of Providence | Jr. | MB | Thompson Falls, Mont.

