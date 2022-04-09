HELENA — Amber Countryman is back doing something she enjoys and is pretty good at: playing softball in front of her hometown fans.
Countryman, who was All-State as a senior at Helena High after hitting north of .500, originally signed with Miles Community College before her record-breaking final prep chapter. After mashing 11 home runs, slugging over 1.000 and driving in 36 runs to lead the Bengals to the Class AA state tournament, Countryman spent the fall semester with the Pioneers.
What felt like a good fit two falls ago, however, turned out not to be the path Countryman wanted to take. So, after one semester, Countryman returned home.
“I was just missing home a lot,” Countryman said. “I always thought it would be really cool to come play in my hometown so I wanted to give it a shot.”
Countryman said that, in anticipation of returning to Helena, she reached out to Brian Bessette – Carroll’s head softball coach at the time – about joining the team. That was last fall, and by the winter, Countryman was knocking the rust off to get ready for what she felt like was a pending opportunity.
“I started preparing when I came back [home] for Christmas break,” Countryman said. “I figured that maybe an opportunity would come, and it did. When it did come, I was kinda ready. There was still some rust there but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”
By the middle of January, Bessette had stepped down from his role as Saints softball coach after experiencing some pretty serious health issues. Moe Boyle, Carroll’s head volleyball coach, filled the void in an emergency capacity and began hearing whispers that Countryman was in town, on campus and potentially available to play.
“I got to watch her play [last season],” Boyle said. “I remember watching her just because I enjoy watching softball, and every time she got up to bat, she got a hit. I don’t ever remember her not hitting the ball. To think she was at Carroll but not part of the softball team seemed a little odd. It was a no-brainer to reach out and try to get her to play.”
Boyle, who first found out she would be coaching the softball team about a week before practice was set to begin, said it didn’t take much conversation to get Countryman out to her first practice or into the fold with the team.
“She’s really, really quiet,” Boyle said. “Her play does the talking, really, she’s just a quiet person. When I said, ‘I’d really like for you to come to practice and see what it feels like.’ I don’t even know if we really ever solidified anything. I just assumed she was part of it and I think she just felt the same. She’s been with us ever since.”
Countryman said she views this time with Carroll as an exciting opportunity, one that began with its fair share of anxiety for a mid-year transfer who missed out on Carroll’s fall softball activities.
Nevertheless, Countryman said the landing was softer considering some relationships she had already forged with members of the team.
“At first it was kinda nerve-wracking because I was transferring in mid-year,” Countryman said. “I knew some girls on the team from playing travel [ball] and playing against them in high school, so that made it more comfortable. Throughout the last few months, I’ve gotten to know the girls pretty well and I think we all work really well together.”
Countryman’s Carroll career commenced with a base hit in her first at-bat of the season against Corban in late-February. Since then, Countryman has racked up three multi-RBI games, the most recent of which was a two-RBI effort against Bushnell on April 2. She also logged her first multi-hit game of the season on March 12.
In 21 total games with Carroll, Countryman is slashing .178/.229/.244/.473 with three doubles and eight RBI. She has also bolstered Carroll’s depth up the middle with her play at shortstop.
“She’s definitely been a big part of this team,” Carroll senior Jessica Nimmo said. “She’s been really helpful at shortstop, which is great, because we needed another middle infielder. For her to step up in that role has been huge for us.”
Countryman, who only struck out three times during her senior season with the Bengals, has done so eight times in 45 at-bats with Carroll. She said she doesn’t feel as if there is a huge difference in the game from high school to college, but does recognize that she is in a slump.
Including Saturday’s 0-for-3 day at the plate against the University of British Columbia, Countryman is zero for her last seven swinging the bat.
Countryman said she is actively working to find her stroke at the plate, one that, at times, made her unstoppable for Helena High. After experiencing that level of success, Countryman knows what she can achieve on the softball field, it’s just about continuing to work toward that level of play.
“I’m just trying to help her find some confidence, find that confidence back from high school,” Boyle said. “It’s really hard when you hit college where everybody is really good and now you’re trying to be that, too.”
Nimmo, who was part of the effort to make Countryman feel comfortable at Carroll, said she is beginning to see the former Bengal open up more and more. Countryman said that after realizing Miles CC wasn’t the place for her, she has landed at a school that does feel like the right place to be.
“I definitely do [feel like Carroll is a good fit],” Countryman said. “I would have to say that everyone I have met here is really nice and it feels like a second family.”
Moe Boyle – Head Softball Coach
Just like Countryman was a late addition to the roster, Boyle was a late addition to the coaching staff.
Right before Carroll was set to begin practice ahead of its spring season, Boyle got a phone call that would change the trajectory of her immediate future.
Brian Bessette, who was announced as the Saints’ interim head coach in September following Aaron Jackson’s departure, resigned from his post in January citing health concerns. That left Boyle as one of the only possible candidates to fill in as head coach on short notice.
“You just do it,” Boyle said. “[Carroll Athletic Director] Charlie [Gross] had called, I think it was a Monday night, and said that Brian wasn’t going to be able to do it and that he was having some health issues. When you can’t do it, you can’t do it…
“I just said ‘yes.’ I got off the phone and went, ‘OK, now what?’ All in a good way. I coached softball before and I loved coaching softball. It’s been really, really fun for me in a lot of ways.”
As the coaching carousel was turning, players were concerned that their season might be in jeopardy.
At first, with the hiring of Bessette, the concern centered around the lack of a fall season as Carroll looked to replace Jackson. Then, when Bessette was unable to coach, the regular-season was quickly thrown into question.
“It was kinda scary just because most of us are seniors and we thought that our season might have gotten canceled,” Nimmo said. “That would have sucked, but luckily, we had Moe step in.”
Boyle last coached softball about 20 years ago. She pulled double duty – coaching both softball and volleyball – at NCAA Division III Beloit College in the early-2000s. Boyle also coached softball at the high school level around the turn of the century, including a stint on Mike Miller’s staff at Capital High.
In her time away from the sport, much has changed, as she quickly found out on day one after accepting the interim job at Carroll.
“It was, ‘holy [expletive]. I haven’t been in softball for 18 years and I gotta figure out what the new rules changes are,’” Boyle said of her reaction after diving into the job. “And then, obviously, ‘who’s going to help?’...My initial thought was that I had to call Mike Miller. I had to see if he would help out. He’s a softball junkie. I was his assistant when I taught at Capital High. It’s been 25 years since I’ve been with him. I knew he’d have drills. I knew that if anybody would be able to help, it would be him.”
Boyle said Miller helped her catch up on rule changes, strategies, personnel management, and so much more that goes into the game. She has become ingrained in the sport once again but things have not slowed down one bit for the coach still trying to balance two completely different sports that need equal amounts of attention.
“I’ve missed a couple recruiting trips for volleyball…Missed a couple recruits here or there in softball,” Boyle said. “Sometimes I’m mixing up which recruit is playing which sport. Each night it’s kind of an inventory of, ‘what am I looking at for tomorrow? Who am I looking at and what sport do they play?’”
Boyle said it is impossible for her to look more than one day into the future at a time. Right now, it truly is a day-to-day grind with her nights spent making a checklist of sorts for the next day’s tasks.
Just like Boyle has spent a career doing on the volleyball court, she is attacking softball head-long and with as close to 100 percent effort as she can muster. She said she has had fun getting to know the 20 players on the softball team, student-athletes she wouldn’t otherwise get to spend time around.
Those players, who she hadn’t really ever met before accepting the job, are the biggest reason why Boyle stepped in during a time of need to become their third coach in two seasons.
“If I can bring any kind of stability to them at all at this point – the only way I could do that was to do the whole season,” Boyle said. “You gotta jump in head first and you gotta go at it 100 percent or it’s not worth it, because you’re not doing them any good if you don’t. I knew from the very first day that I had to do that. That’s just what you have to do and I’m totally OK with it.”
Nimmo, who has already decided to return for a fifth and final season of eligibility next season, said the theme of this year has been ‘overcoming adversity.’ If Nimmo sticks with her plan to return, she will likely be playing for her fourth collegiate head coach.
Nevertheless, Nimmo said it is nice having a coach like Boyle who is motivated and wants to win. She feels like, even in the face of adversity, the team has remained together to weather the ups and downs of what has been another challenging campaign.
The Saints, who are currently 12-24 after being swept by British Columbia in a doubleheader on Saturday, have 10 scheduled regular-season games remaining beginning on Thursday, in Ashland, against Southern Oregon.
