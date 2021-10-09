HELENA — Does it feel like special things always seem to happen between the white lines during special events, like homecoming? Carroll’s football team experienced some special moments on Saturday in a 34-0 homecoming win over Montana State Northern.
“It’s fun to bring everybody back,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “You play for somebody else today. Play for your mom, dad, brother, whoever. At the end of the game, you look in the mirror and you can say to yourself or look at that person and say, ‘I played for you today.’ That makes it fun. [The players] can look in the mirror, they can give them a call. I said give [that person] a call tonight. Whoever you dedicated this game to and say, ‘I dedicated it to you and I love you.’ Life is short, it goes by fast, so they gotta enjoy it.”
In front of a packed house that included members of the 2010 national championship-winning football team, as well as two assistant coaches from all six title teams and a former all-American defensive end, the Saints racked up a season-high in yards and points scored, fueled by 293 yards on the ground and another career day for running back Duncan Kraft who racked up a single-game best 155 yards.
That offensive effort -- while it was slow to get wound up on Saturday -- was more than good enough for a defense that held Northern to just 191 total yards and just 1.1 yards per rush.
“It was awesome,” Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab said. “We’ve been wanting a goose egg for a while...Just playing hard every play like they’re the No. 1 team out there. We just played hard, and didn't underestimate them.”
Carroll’s defense sacked Northern five times in the win and forced three turnovers. The Lights picked up just 36 yards on the ground and were held to 11 total first downs. The Saints had that many rushing first downs in the win.
Cameron Pruitt scooped up a fumble and scored from 40 yards out in the third quarter, and the Saints blocked a first-half punt that led to Carroll’s first touchdown in the second quarter.
It was the Saints’ first defensive shutout since a 49-0 win over Valley City State on Nov. 22, 2014.
“Our guys played really, really hard and the defense stepped up and played well,” Purcell said. “Had a blocked punt, which was exceptional. It’s good to see that on special teams. When we needed some drives, the offense put some stuff together and made some stuff happen. Hats off to the team, hats off to these coaches. It’s an enjoyable win for homecoming.”
Perhaps the most exciting play came, not from the defense, but from true freshman quarterback Jack Prka.
Up 10-0 and in possession of the football with 46 seconds left in the first half, Prka and tight end Tony Collins pulled off one of the most dynamic and dramatic plays in recent Carroll memory. Prka took the ball from center, and feeling pressure, was flushed left. A Northern defender completed about 65 percent of a tackle on Prka, but the quarterback wiggled free, spun around right at the 50-yard line and fired a bullet to Collins in the end zone. Collins jumped in full extension, pinned the football against his helmet briefly before hauling in the catch, making sure to stay in bounds along the sideline the whole time.
The end result? A 40-yard touchdown throw and catch that, when paired with a 2-point conversion, gave Carroll an 18-0 halftime advantage.
“On that specific play, I had a corner route,” Collins said. “We snapped the ball and I saw that there was one guy guarding me in man, so I tried to win over the top. I beat him and I look back and Prka is scrambling. He finally finds a pocket and I threw my hand up and he just points to the back of the end zone. Right after he pointed, he let it go and he ripped it. From there I was just playing the ball and I came down with the ball.”
That touchdown capped a quick-strike four-play, 75-yard drive that took just 42 seconds off the clock, but left just four ticks before halftime.
“I thought I was watching a game of Madden, to be honest,” Kraft, who was on the sideline, said of the play. “That was like watching a video game. I still can’t believe it. I can’t wait to go watch it on film.
“Those are two really special athletes, and seeing them on the same side of the ball together is really, really cool.”
Carroll had just cashed in a blocked punt for seven points the drive prior, but up until that point, Northern’s defense was playing solid. The Lights limited Carroll to just three first-quarter points and picked off Prka on the Saints’ second play from scrimmage.
Spanning just a handful of live plays, but also the halftime break, Carroll scored a Northern fumble on the Lights’ first drive of the third quarter, swinging the momentum firmly toward the near sideline up 25-0 early in the second half.
“It was 10-0 and we had a couple stops...That catch at the end of the half by Tony Collins, that kinda broke our back a little bit,” Northern defensive coordinator Mike Van Diest said. “We were in the game, but now you’re down by a couple scores. We give up a touchdown and they get the fumble recovery. We just gotta be more consistent. Guys just have to do their jobs and not worry about everything else...It takes 11 guys on each side, offense, defense, special teams, to make something go.”
Feeding off all of the game’s momentum, Carroll scored 16 third-quarter points, punctuated by a 44-yard touchdown run from Kraft. That gave the Saints four touchdowns -- three offensive and one defensive -- in roughly 13 minutes of game action.
“From that moment [after the long touchdown throw], Zach Spiroff came up to me and he looked me in my face and told me that [the Lights] weren't going to score,” Collins said. “I told him after that, that we’ll just keep throwing up points. From that play on, we just really came out here and played football like we know how to do.”
Northern, still in search of its first win of the season after dropping six-straight, has now lost 47 consecutive Frontier Conference games dating back to 2016.
The Lights accepted 11 penalties on Saturday and averaged less than four yards per offensive play. Quarterback Devonte Armstrong completed 10 passes for 155 yards, and threw two interceptions, while running back Izayah Boss gained just 28 yards rushing on 17 carries.
“Worst game we’ve played all year,” Northern head coach Andrew Rolin said. “We started pretty fast on defense but we’ve gotta help them out offensively in the first half.”
On the Lights’ initial drive out of halftime, some chippiness from both teams boiled over. Carroll’s Garrett Worden and Northern’s Louis Wilson were flagged for off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but Wilson was disqualified from the game for appearing to strike Worden after the play was over.
Rolin had no comment about the situation after the game.
Saturday’s game, while it was homecoming, carried another storyline under the surface. A Carroll Hall of Famer and the head coach for all six of the Saints’ national championship football teams was inside Nelson Stadium on Saturday. Instead of wearing purple and gold and standing on the home sideline or in the stands, Van Diest was donning maroon and yellow and calling defensive plays for Northern.
“There was a lot of emotion involved in it,” Van Diest said. “I tried to check out of it, it’s not about me, it’s about the players and our team. Coach Purcell, coach Rolin, it’s their game and their team. It’s good to see a lot of the guys. It’s good to see the 2010 team get inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Jim [Hogan] and Nick [Howlett], very deserving for everybody. Just a lot of great memories. It didn’t go the way we wanted but I love coaching and I love the players I have up at Northern. We just gotta get better at a few little things.”
Van Diest spent the immediate minutes following the game meeting with and embracing friends and family on the field, some even came prepared with light-hearted jabs about the colors he was wearing.
“These guys mean so much to me, there’s so many of these guys that I love and still keep in touch with,” Van Diest said. “I spent 21 years here and my oldest son played for me here...There’s a lot of emotion. There’s a lot of good things. But I’m coaching at Northern and that’s where my attention is. I’m happy for the guys here.”
A win on homecoming means the Saints are back to .500 on the season at 3-3 with four games remaining. The victory also capped off a week of festivities that culminated with everyone coming together to watch the Saints pull off some unique and special things on Saturday, both individually and as a team.
“This win is major,” Collins said. “We know that if we play four full quarters of football, we can’t be beat. For us to come out here and take care of business and show that we’re focused, no matter who we’re going against, it’s something major that we can build on going into the game against Rocky.
“It doesn’t mean anything if we don’t win. All the homecoming and stuff -- it’s all nice and I appreciate everybody that’s a part of it -- but if we don’t get the win as a football team, all this stuff is in vain...We just have to come out and know that we have to get the victory. We did just that.”
Carroll will enjoy an open week before hitting the road to play Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 23.
