HELENA — Emerald Toth made it a point to sit down and watch the Boise State women’s basketball game on Monday night.
It was their senior night.
“Those girls are (some of) the closest friends I will ever have,” Toth said.
If you asked Toth years ago, she would have told you she never dreamed of missing that special night with her teammates.
But Toth made a decision.
As she packed her bags and left Boise, she was sad.
It wasn’t due to her lack of playing time, and it wasn’t because she was upset with her coach or teammates.
Toth is well-aware of the importance of the word student in student-athlete, and now, in her final season, she has found a home at Carroll College where she can thrive as both a student and an athlete.
BECOMING A BRONCO
Toth grew up around basketball. Her mom was the girls basketball coach at Manhattan Christian, and as a kid, Toth helped out.
But it wasn’t really until her sophomore year at Bozeman High School that she had decided she wanted to pursue college basketball.
“It was playing AAU Tournaments and had colleges actually recruiting me to play for them” Toth said.
Toth had multiple NCAA Division I offers but finally chose Boise State because of the opportunity to get out of Montana, though the eight-hour drive back was close enough if she needed to come home.
“I loved it,” Toth said.
On the court, her team saw success, winning three consecutive Mountain West Championships and taking three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
But it was a challenge.
“I had the mindset where I was just playing because I was going to school here, but those girls treated it like a job,” Toth said. “That’s what it was supposed to be.”
Toth saw limed time during her freshman year because of an allergy to mold in her dorm room.
By the time she was a sophomore, she was behind in her school work, which at that point was mainly online because of basketball schedules.
With the career goal of being a doctor, Toth couldn’t take all of the organic and bio chemistry classes she needed.
“I came to the conclusion that I couldn’t be a great teammate because I would be missing so much practice and I couldn’t be a good student because I would have missed too much class,” Toth said.
Before her senior year, Toth entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and knew she wanted to put school first. But would she play basketball competitively again?
CARROLL CALLING
As much as Toth wanted to focus on school, she knew she wanted to play her final year of college basketball.
So her best bet was to come to Carroll.
Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers tried to recruit Toth during her high school years, and the two reconnected a few years later when Carroll played an exhibition game against Boise State.
The day after Boise State granted her release, Toth called up Sayers to see if she had a spot open.
“As a coach, most of the time, I wouldn’t sign a senior like that,” Sayers said. “The only players I would do that with is if I knew they were going to be a good fit. It was a good opportunity for her to come home and have that experience she might not have had if she was going to stay in Boise.”
Toth knew that if she were to transfer, she needed to a place to focus on her academic career.
Other NCAA Division I and Division II schools were too basketball heavy, so they were out.
And right away, she fit in on campus.
“I’m still shocked now, in my second semester, at Carroll how difficult academically it is here,” Toth said. “You have to go to class every day and you have to form relationships with the professors.”
So, was it worth it?
“It’s 10 times better than I thought it was going to be,” Toth said. “I’m very thankful to be here.”
LEARNING THE GAME
With the type of grueling schedule that included Pac-12 competition and games against top teams especially in the NCAA Tournament, Toth learned tenacity.
“It didn’t matter if you were in the starting five or the last one off the bench, you played a huge role on the team,” Toth said.
But she didn’t know what it was like playing a team three times in conference, not to mention learning a completely different style of play than she was used to in Boise.
“Everything was scripted in Boise,” Toth said. “Here it’s, you go and play basketball. When things break down, I had to learn who to look for, what we are doing and what our spacing is. It’s harder, but I’ve really enjoyed this.”
Toth’s production only provides 4.4 points per game and 3.1 rebounds but, having started all but four games, she provides more than Sayers could ever ask for.
With All-American forward Hannah Dean now a graduate assistant coach, there was a question of who was going to fill her place.
Sure, senior Taylor Salonen could have stepped into that role, but Sayers knew putting Toth in there was the better decision for multiple parties involved.
While Salonen and fellow forward Christine Denny have been finishing games together, playing them together for an entire game was a difficult feat.
“One of them would probably get into foul trouble or get tired where we had no one to replace them with,” Sayers said. “It was a better situation to put Emerald in there. It was an easy transition. She is a smart player, a really good post defender and understands the game.”
Salonen said she has no problem returning as that first player off bench and welcomes not only her low post presence but her value as a great teammate.
“She is always so supportive, and everyone has connected with her so easily,” Salonen said. “Whether it is talking me through a play or whatever, she is the first one to come over to help.”
ONE AND DONE
Toth’s short career at Carroll is coming to an end.
Her four years of eligibility to play basketball will be over after this season.
But as she looks back on the year with the Saints, successes on the court and new friends made, she got exactly what she wanted.
“I wanted to enjoy it and have fun,” Toth said. “It wasn’t like I have to be starting or have a certain number of minutes, I just wanted to have a blast out there and be in a place where I can also enjoy academics.”
Toth will celebrate her senior day on Thursday against the University of Providence, when she will be honored along with Salonen.
It will be three days after Boise State’s, but she is happy in this new chapter of her life.
But she still has one goal in mind to conclude her basketball career.
“I want a National Championship,” Toth said. “This team has some amazing ability and I know we can get that far.”
