On Thursday, Carroll redshirt junior Andrew Carter became the third player in program history to win the NAIA's Rimington Award. The award is presented annually to the nation's best center at each level of competition (FBS, FCS, DII, DIII, NAIA). Carter joins former Saints Kyle Baker (2005) and Andy Fjeseth (2010) as award winners.

NEW YORK — The winners of the 2022 Rimington award have been announced. The Rimington award has been given each of the last 20 years to the top centers in the FCS, DII, DIII and NAIA divisions.

Carroll College center Andrew Carter has been named the 2022 NAIA Rimington Award winner.

Carter, a redshirt junior from Idaho, was a second team AFCA All-American in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, he was named a 2022 NAIA Football Association Press second team All-American in 2022 after being named a 2021 first team All-American by the AP the year prior.

He was a first team All-Frontier Conference selection in 2021 and 2022.

The Fighting Saints' offense averaged 24 points per game, 129.5 yards per game rushing and 197.3 yards per game passing and finished the 2022 season 8-3, qualifying for the NAIA postseason.

Carter is the third winner of the Rimington Award to have played at Carroll College, following Kyle Baker (2005) and Andy Fjeseth (2010). Carroll's three winners are tied with Benedictine (Kan.) for the most in the history of the award.

