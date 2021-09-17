HELENA — In seemingly every football program around the country, regardless of level, there are things beyond the Xs and Os that set each individual one apart. Small things. Maybe a routine, or a tradition, something a coach or player has picked up along the way that they believe gives them and their team an advantage or edge.
For Carroll, focus yarn is one of those small things that, if you do not pay attention, could be overlooked, but to the players and coaches, has an impact.
“Every week we have our opponents colors, it’s on your wrist, it’s focus yarn, and it just focuses you when you’re not in the building,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “You might want to go play video games for three hours or whatever, but you’ve gotta be focused during the season on your opponent and how you can get better. Spend that time watching Hudl, raise the bar, do more. It also goes back to your goals...Anytime you look on your wrist and go, ‘oh man that’s right I’m a Carroll football player, even though I’m not in the building, I’m not on the field, I need to continue to improve and get better.’”
It is something Purcell started during his time as the coach at Bozeman High School. At first, it started out as a postseason tradition, something to be handed out if a team made the playoffs. Players would get one for every round they advanced in the postseason. Purcell ended up guiding the Hawks to three state championships in a decade-plus, and after becoming an assistant at Division I Idaho, the focus yarn morphed into an every week thing.
“They actually fell off because I’ve worn them so long,” Saints linebacker Rex Irby said. “Every single time we’ve lost a game, I keep that team’s focus yarn on to kinda remind me of what we did wrong that week and how we need to prepare to get better. I think it helps when I’m just sitting in my room not really doing much and I look down -- it’s just a reminder that I need to watch more film or do something extra to prepare for Saturday.”
Made into a bracelet that many players and coaches wear on their wrists, colors of the yarn this season have ranged from green and yellow for Montana Tech week to blue and silver for Carroll’s next opponent -- Eastern Oregon -- on Saturday.
The yarn is typically distributed on Sundays after practice. Purcell said it usually takes about 90 minutes to make all 100-plus pieces for players and coaches per game, but that bye weeks like the one the Saints just finished helps him catch up production.
“I wear them everyday myself, so I’ve got my purple and gold one and then I have my blue and silver one. It’s a nice little reminder for the guys,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “I don’t just wear it for show, it actually helps me, too. I sit down, I look at this one and I think about our team and what we have to do to get better as individuals and what players I have to work with. I look at this other one and think about what we need to do against Eastern Oregon to have success.
“It’s just kinda that constant reminder that’s always rubbing at you a little bit. You’re like, ‘what’s that on my wrist?’ ‘Oh yeah, what are we gonna do on third down or what are we gonna do in the red zone or what do we have to do to be effective?’ It’s one of those nice little things that’s kind of a unique deal in our program that I think works really well for the guys.”
Purcell said a good amount of arts and crafts skill is required to twist the yarn together and tie it. He does it in about 50-foot sections with a drill to speed up the process and then cuts them into individual bracelet-type pieces. Most players and coaches wear their opponents’ colors on their wrists, but some attach the yarn to their backpacks or wear them on their ankles, anywhere they are going to see it when focus is needed.
“I think the focus yarn really helps because it’s a pretty good reminder that football doesn’t stop once you leave the facility,” Irby said. “You’ve gotta do stuff on your own time if we want to be really, really good as a team, if you want to be good as an individual. I just think that’s a good reminder that it’s a constant process and it goes further than the PE Center.”
Some coaches and players continued wearing their Morningside focus yarn after Carroll fell to the Mustangs in the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series back in the spring. Like Irby, some keep their yarn on after losses as something of extra motivation for continuing to get better.
During the off-season, players don purple and gold focus yarn as a reminder of their goals in-between seasons and their responsibilities as Carroll football players. Perhaps met with some skepticism at first, the focus yarn concept has quickly turned into something everyone looks forward to and uses as one of those little things that help prepare them for an opponent and a game.
“The guys look forward to it and say, ‘where’s the yarn?’...Any way to motivate, that’s the key,” Purcell said. “[Finding] your why to get out of bed. How to motivate people to be the best they can be. That’s coaching, that’s teaching, that’s being a parent. Life is dang short. You just gotta be the best you can possibly be and if this helps a little bit along the way and gives us a little more focus, then it’s definitely worth it.”
