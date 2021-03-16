HELENA — There once were five teams representing the Frontier Conference in the NAIA National Championship Tournament -- three women and two men -- but just one remains. The Carroll men’s basketball team left Tuesday morning on a flight headed for Kansas City in what will be the Saints’ third consecutive bid to the tournament under head coach Kurt Paulson.
“It’s easily the best part of the year,” junior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “The Kansas City trip is a highlight of the whole season. Our main goal is to get to Kansas City and the whole year we’re working for that. Not a lot of teams this year get to go, only 16, whereas in past years it’s been like 32 teams...We’re really glad to be in those 16 teams and we are all so excited to go there, play in the big arena, stay in a nice hotel, eat nice food, all that.”
Not long after finding out who their opponent in Kansas City would be last season, the Saints’ year came to an end as the COVID-19 pandemic enveloped the globe. The year before that, however, Carroll made it all the way to the championship game, further than any Saints basketball team in program history, but lost to Georgetown (Ky.).
“First time down there was awesome,” junior Shamrock Campbell said. “It was a special team and a special ride down there my freshman year. Every night is a new challenge, every team is tough down there. You just gotta take it one at a time and anything can happen down in Kansas City.”
Both Campbell and Sljivancanin were freshmen on that national title-bound team and played a combined 48 minutes, while Jaedon Lieberg and Brad King were also part of the roster that season.
Without seniors present on this year’s roster, or last season’s experience in the national tournament to draw upon, it has been up to Campbell and Sljivancanin to convey their experience to all the younger players on the roster, ones Carroll counts on to fill important roles on the basketball court.
“I told them all the best teams in the NAIA will be there,” Sljivancanin said. “People will be watching, they will be playing in this huge arena that’s just like an NBA arena. It’s just kinda like a whole different world down there. We are used to playing in Montana, Idaho, this is like totally new and everything is different. I told them it’s a great experience and they’re all excited to get there [Tuesday]. I told them we should just keep hooping and doing our thing and we will stay there for a long time.”
With a capacity of over 10,000 and built in the 1930s, Municipal Auditorium is unlike anything Carroll plays in during the regular season. While the building will not be anywhere near that capacity due to COVID-19 precautions, that takes nothing away from the history and atmosphere present in the building.
This will be the NAIA’s 19th-straight year playing in the venue, but from 1940 to 1964, nine NCAA Champions were crowned in Municipal Auditorium, a number that includes legendary head coach John Wooden’s first title with UCLA on March 22, 1964.
Throw in all the history around James Naismith and the University of Kansas and the founding of the game of basketball, and Municipal Auditorium seems like a perfect place to host a basketball tournament.
“It’s old, it’s got a funny smell to it, you can hear the shoes squeaking,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said of the arena. “It’s just an experience, it’s awesome, it feels like Hoosiers. Down in the Midwest, the berth of basketball...It’s like the heartland of basketball down there. The NAIA headquarters are a block from Municipal Auditorium. [Shamrock and Jovan] experienced it, we almost won a national championship.”
Aside from just the sheer size of the auditorium, there are some differences that players notice on the court and ones that players with experience in that arena have passed on to teammates to prepare them for.
“It’s probably the best arena I’ve played in,” Sljivancanin said. “It’s like an NBA arena, it’s huge, it’s literally so big. When you feel the ball bouncing on the floor, it’s just different than when you play in other gyms throughout the year. I’m really excited to play in that arena and I’m happy for the guys to be able to play because we didn’t get to do it last year.”
To get back to Kansas City, Carroll first had to navigate two games in Lewiston, Idaho against Texas Wesleyan and Arizona Christian. The Saints took down the fifth-ranked Arizona Christian Firestorm on Saturday behind 26 points from Campbell and used back-to-back 80-point efforts as a team to advance through regionals to the Round of 16.
Paulson said to pull that off his team was more aggressive offensively than in the Frontier Conference Championship and began pounding the ball inside more before settling for outside looks beyond the 3-point line. The result was 34 of the Saints’ 83 points on Saturday being scored in the painted area and a 58.5 percent shooting performance from the field.
With those two wins now in their back-pocket, the Saints are the 15th seed in the Round of 16 and are scheduled to face No. 2 seed William Penn (Iowa) on Friday. Despite the seeding, Paulson said there really is not any underdog mentality present with his team right now, especially with the experience of playing for a national title not too many years ago.
“We have some really good players, and they’re young still, but they don’t care about rankings,” Paulson said. “They’re just confident, and two of them played in the national championship game on this team, so that’s some pretty good experience...We just gotta keep doing what we’re doing and play off each other, play for each other.”
Twice in the past month Carroll has beaten a top-ten team in the NAIA top 25 poll, and now the Saints come up against the No. 2-ranked team in William Penn.
“William Penn is a great team, so I think we just have to stick to the game plan, whatever the coaches put together,” Campbell said. “Trust in them, trust in our teammates, just trust each other. We’re going to come away with a win if we play well.”
Carroll is scheduled to tip off with the Statesmen on Friday at 6:15 p.m. from Kansas City, Missouri.
