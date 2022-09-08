WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference announced via a press release Thursday evening that it was adding the Arizona Christian Firestorm as an associate member in football beginning the fall of 2023.
“I want to thank the Arizona Christian school administration along with the administrators of the Frontier Conference institutions for their hard work that went into shaping this joint endeavor,” Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson said in the press release. “I want to thank the members of the Frontier Conference Membership Committee who continually work tirelessly in advancing our league, always pursuing quality institutions that match our league’s philosophy and standards of excellence.”
For the last seven years, the Firestorm have been an associate member in football in the Sooner Athletic Conference (originally called the Central States Football League) including three conference championships. Arizona Christian competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference in all other sports except wrestling, where they are an associate member in the Cascade Conference.
This year Arizona Christian is 0-1 after a 48-21 loss to Texas Wesleyan University on Sept. 3. School officials are excited to join the Frontier.
"Having won three conference championships in our first seven years in the Sooner Athletic Conference (previously the Central States Football League) and after seven consecutive winning seasons, we are excited to move to a new level of competition and game-day experience," said Len Munsil, ACU president and a member of the NAIA's governing board, in a press release on the school's website. "The Frontier Conference is historically one of the NAIA's strongest football conferences, with some of the largest stadiums and fan bases in all of NAIA football."
Currently the Frontier Conference football lineup includes College of Idaho, Montana Tech, Carroll College, Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College, Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and Montana State-Northern. C of I, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon are associate members of the Frontier in football.
“Speaking on behalf of all of the presidents and chancellors who comprise the eight members of the Frontier Conference who play football, I am delighted and honored to welcome Arizona Christian University to the conference,” Carroll College president and chair of the conference’s Council of Presidents Dr. John Cech said in the Frontier press release. “This is literally a game changer for our conference and we look forward to competing with the Firestorm in Arizona as well as our other partner institutions in Oregon, Idaho and across Montana. I am grateful to Montana Tech chancellor Les Cook for his leadership as chairman of our membership committee."
Arizona Christian officials said the quality of play and overall experience for players in the Frontier helped lure the school to the league.
"The move to the Frontier Conference connects ACU to other NAIA institutions in the West, an important move as we see college football growing among NAIA universities in the Rocky Mountain region and in the western United States," ACU athletic director Peter Dryer said in the school's news release. "The student-athlete experience is an important part of what we do at ACU, and the Frontier Conference will provide an increased quality of competition and an unparalleled game-day experience."
"The ACU Firestorm Football family is very excited about our new home in the Frontier Conference," ACU coach Jeff Bowen was quoted in the school's release. "The Frontier Conference has a rich history of success in the NAIA at the national level. We know there will be new challenges and adventures ahead, and we look forward to the years to come in the Frontier Conference."
The 2023 Frontier Conference football schedule will be released at a later date the league's media release noted.
