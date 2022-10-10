WHITEFISH — Southern Oregon’s Jake Regino became the first Raider to record four straight 10-tackle games since 2014, and the first SOU player to be tabbed NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week since 2017, on Monday.
Regino, a senior linebacker from Sacramento, California, was announced as both the Frontier Conference and NAIA Defensive Player of the Week following a 15-tackle game against Montana Western on Saturday.
Southern Oregon wide receiver Christian Graney (offensive) and Eastern Oregon kicker Ethan Cutler (special teams) were also tabbed Frontier Football Players of the Week.
Regino recorded a sack, two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and picked off a Jon Jund pass.
He paces the Frontier in tackles with 71 and tackles per game with 11.8. He is also tied for second with 7 TFL.
While Regino was establishing new program records on the defensive side of the ball, Graney was doing the same on offense.
Graney caught 10 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in SOU’s 49-14 romp of Western, breaking the Raiders’ single-game mark for receiving yards in the process.
Graney’s 57-yard score in the first quarter answered a Bulldog touchdown. His 70-yarder right before halftime capped a string of 30 straight points by the Raiders’ offense and put SOU up 30-7 at the break.
Graney also caught passes of 26, 33, 21, 23 and 16 yards, and had a 29-yard touchdown catch called back by a holding penalty.
Graney is now No. 7 on SOU’s all-time career receptions list with 154, according to an SOU press release.
He currently ranks second in the Frontier in receiving yards (544) and yards per game (90.7). Graney is fifth in yards per reception (16) and second in touchdowns (four).
Cutler, a freshman from Eagle, Idaho, was 2-for-3 on field goals and averaged 53.7 yards per punt (with a long of 64) in EOU’s 28-6 road loss to Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Cutler converted a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter and made a 35-yarder late in the third.
All three of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and he averaged 58 yards on his three kick offs.
