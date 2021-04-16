SIOUX CITY, Ia. - With the smell of burgers in the air from a nearby fast-food joint, Carroll’s football team repped out its final practice ahead of Saturday’s first-round playoff game against Morningside. About an hour in length, the Saints ran through most of their calls, both offensively and defensively, while also squeezing in some last-minute special teams preparations.
“Our guys had a great level of focus today at practice,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “One of the things that I think we’ve improved upon greatly as a team throughout the season is our ability to practice day in and day out. You saw it in the preparation before we played Northern and C of I and it’s only grown this week. Thought we had a good day of mental preparation today.”
Carroll stepped off its charter flight around 1 p.m. local time and filtered into a hotel about three miles from Bishop Heelan Memorial Stadium shortly thereafter. Lining up all the logistics for a large travel party, that this time included a limited number of fans, is no small feat, but the trip offers a different type of experience for the players and coaches on the team.
“Away games are my favorite games,” Pfannenstiel said. “I like that there’s no distractions on away games. You get on a bus and you go to the hotel and it’s just you and your teammates. Obviously these are unique experiences that we’re all going to remember for a really long time.”
This year’s Carroll team, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the challenges it brought, was able to break a sizable playoff drought that dates back to 2014. While the calendar will suggest this week is the opening week of the NAIA playoffs, Carroll has been playing for its life for nearly a month since dropping an early-season contest.
“We’ve been in the playoffs for three-straight weeks,” Pfannenstiel said. “After losing to Eastern Oregon, we knew that, for us to have a chance to live an extra day, we had to win every week. That’s when that intensity level picked up for us and our guys have continued to build. I think they definitely have a sense of the moment, but it’s been great for us because this has been our life for a couple weeks now and the guys are used to it.”
The Saints are playing their best football of the season right now, and after beating the No. 6 team in the country to reach the playoffs, are now matched up with the two-time defending national champions that will ride into Saturday on a 37-game win streak.
To face an offense that is among the best in the country, Carroll counters with the best scoring defense in the Frontier Conference, an attribute to this year’s team that allowed the Saints to earn the tiebreaker and set them on the path toward Sioux City.
“They look how they should on a day right before,” Saints defensive coordinator Wes Nurse said of his group. “Just nice and crisp, great communication, knowing what’s going on and flying around ready to go play tomorrow.”
Not a ton changed this week for the Saints, and other than loading a plane to Iowa on Friday morning, the routine has been the same. Carroll understands its opponent is a good football team, and bad football teams do not make the playoffs, meaning the Saints will likely have something to say about the Mustangs potentially winning a third-straight national title.
“They’re hyped because it’s a playoff game,” Nurse said. “First time being in the playoffs since 2014. We get a chance to advance and accomplish the goal at the end, but it takes what we need to do tomorrow to get that done. They don’t have to do anything special, they just gotta do their job and do it to the best of their ability. When they have an opportunity to make a play, go make it.”
The weather in Sioux City for game day is predicted to be in the mid-50s with a decent amount of cloud cover. Similar conditions greeted the Saints on Friday as they dug their spikes into the turf surface of Bishop Heelan Field.
“It was great to get here a little bit earlier and have the ability to go out there and see the game field,” Pfannenstiel said. “Bishop Heelan Stadium has a lot of history, it’s been around for a long time. It was nice to get out there -- the ground was soft, it was turf. It wasn’t an 18 degree morning in Helena, Montana...It’s just nice to get out there and get a feel, and for the guys to see what it’s going to be like tomorrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.