GULF SHORES, Ala. — For the second time in as many years, Carroll’s Lee Walburn is the NAIA’s National Champion in the decathlon.
It’s a moment, one that included an opportunity to once again stand atop the podium, that Walburn shared with members of his extended family in attendance.
“It’s amazing. It’s humbling. You put in a lot of work and a lot of time, so it’s very rewarding to know that it pays off,” Walburn said. “You’re doing all the hard workouts all the time…You keep your head down and know there’s a goal. It’s a very rewarding feeling to set a goal and accomplish it. Just very appreciative of everything because nothing is given. It’s a wonderful moment.”
Walburn won four of the 10 events over a two-day span at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He set personal records in the 100- (11.15) and 400-meter (49.48) dashes, as well as the pole vault (15 feet, 1 inch) on his way to a school record and personal-best total of 7,225 points.
“It’s just pride,” Saints head track coach Harry Clark said. “We work hard together every day. That’s like our dream [as coaches] to have a kid on top at the national meet. Really glad I get to coach him…When they stand up on that podium as No. 1, you just see the joy in their face.”
No NAIA multi has been better than Walburn over the last calendar year. Walburn posted the NAIA’s top decathlon score in mid-April to back up his first title, and entered this season’s outdoor nationals with a heap of confidence as the favorite.
Walburn won two of the first three events on Wednesday and took third in the high jump with a mark just short of his outdoor PR. A strong first day closed with a blistering time in the 400-meter dash.
Up until April, Walburn had never broken the 50-second barrier in a single lap. He accomplished that feat at the Trudnowski Open and again at the Frontier Conference Championships, but his 49.48-second effort in Alabama was more than four-tenths faster than his previous PR.
“The hard work that goes into being a back-to-back champion is enormous,” Clark said. “Plus getting a PR and getting better and more skilled in each event is a big thing that we worked on this year. Having Brett [Glaser] here was really good. He got 12th overall, so we’ve got two guys who are tops in the country.”
Walburn’s title wasn’t without some Day 2 suspense. Thursday morning in Gulf Shores brought rain – lots of rain. So much so that the meet was delayed for around two hours as Walburn and other decathletes waited to compete in the 110-meter hurdles.
“I’ve never been wetter in my entire life during a meet,” Walburn said. “We were supposed to start at 10 [a.m.] and they had us warm up an hour before. We were about five minutes away from the start and everyone was just drenched. We were like, ‘how are we going to run in this?’ Lane one was filled with water. They tried to move people over to different lanes and then they called it for a weather delay.”
Waiting to run the hurdles is not something a decathlete enjoys doing. According to Walburn that event, as well as the pole vault, are the most nerve-racking events to wait out because a disqualification or no-height means a score not good enough to win.
Once the race began, Walburn finished mid-pack with a sub-16 second time before finishing top-two in each of the next three events.
“Our coaches kinda prepared us for it and were like, ‘you gotta be prepared for this not to be normal and don’t get thrown off by it being unexpected. Expect everything to not go the way you think it’s gonna go’...It was really difficult to have to wait for it and have that stress [during the delay]. It drew out the day. It was a long day.”
In the pole vault, while leading the field, Walburn was nearly tripped up. He missed on the first two attempts at his opening height of 13 feet, 1.5 inches. Successful on his third and final try, Walburn made the next two heights on back-to-back attempts before clearing 14 feet, 1.25 inches on his second chance.
Walburn ended up winning the event and all but capturing the national title with a solid javelin throw shortly thereafter.
“That was a little stressful on his old coach but he got over the one height and ended up making a PR and having a really good vault day,” Clark said. “Then we had javelin, and after that, we knew it was over.”
Needing to just finish the 1500-meter run to ice the championship, Walburn and teammate Brett Glaser ended up around each other for much of the race. They finished within four seconds of one another and in the middle of the pack.
Glaser, participating in his first outdoor nationals, scored 6,094 points to finish 12th. He closed Day 1 knocking on All-American status, but struggled in the hurdles and discus before rebounding a bit in the javelin.
“Super proud of him,” Walburn said. “He competed his heart out. For that to be that last race and us to push each other and be near him – it was just fantastic and I’m really proud of him. He’s a great teammate.”
To view Walburn's and Glaser's full results in the decathlon, click here.
Two Saints earn All-America status in field events
Nikki Krueger placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 5.75 inches and Garrett Kocab finished eighth in the discus with a throw of 162 feet, three inches to claim All-American honors on Thursday.
For Krueger, it is her best career finish in the event at outdoor nationals and matches her fourth place result at the indoor national meet earlier this year.
For Kocab, Thursday’s result was the best of his career throwing the discus at outdoor nationals.
“That was coach [Jimmy] Stanton working really hard with these kids to get their throws where they are,” Clark said. “It was crappy weather and the rings were slick, but they toughed it out and did it right. They came and competed. That’s all you can ask the kids to do. They do a great job representing Carroll.”
