Carroll senior and former Helena High standout Jamie Pickens is having a career year in her third season as a Saint. She's on track to be Frontier Conference MVP and earn her third All-America honor as she leads the Frontier regular-season champion Saints in scoring.

HELENA — Jamie Pickens, for the past two seasons, has consistently been one of the best players on the court in any given game.

The same was true during a run of three consecutive state championships at Helena High, but even as fans, teammates and opposing players and coaches grew to understand Pickens’ status as one of the best, that mindset didn’t always take hold for the now two-time NAIA All-American.

Seven times Jamie Pickens has notched 10 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in a game, and since Jan. 1, she’s averaging 18.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game with five double-doubles.
Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, notching her seventh double-double of the season, in a 74-60 Saints win over Providence on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored her 1,000th career point as a Saint on Saturday, Dec. 31, in a 97-32 victory over Briercrest College. Pickens scored 22 points in the win. Pickens got to share the moment with longtime teammate and friend Kamden Hilborn, who was honored pregame for breaking the Saints' program record for assists on Thursday, Dec. 29.

