HELENA — Jamie Pickens, for the past two seasons, has consistently been one of the best players on the court in any given game.
The same was true during a run of three consecutive state championships at Helena High, but even as fans, teammates and opposing players and coaches grew to understand Pickens’ status as one of the best, that mindset didn’t always take hold for the now two-time NAIA All-American.
It’s a memory Eric Peterson, Pickens’ coach at Helena High, and Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers share, one of having to pull their star player aside to remind her who the best player on the floor was.
“She would hesitate to say, ‘me’, even though she knew that it was her,” Sayers said.
“Last year we had a lot of really good players that surrounded her and she didn’t really take the ownership I think she could have as far as taking [this team] under her wing like she has this year.”
“I do believe this year there’s been a definite mind shift for her – this is her team and she knows what she needs to do to help us be successful.”
Pickens isn’t one to seek the spotlight. She’s very team-minded and would rather people not view the Saints as “her team.” It’s simply her nature.
To unlock the next level in her game, though – from Honorable Mention All-American to the Frontier Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-America-caliber play we’re all witnessing this season – Pickens had to embrace that confidence and embody it on the court.
No more questioning who the best player on the floor was, the Saints wanted Pickens to leave no doubt.
“This year we haven’t had to have those conversations – she knows she can take over a game, she knows she can dominate a game,” Sayers said.
“She’s already there as a teammate, she’s already there as a skill player. It was just getting her to the point where she could see through her eyes what we were seeing in her and believing, ‘I can do this. I am the best player on the floor.’”
Pickens entered the season knowing she needed to step into the leadership role her designation as a senior brought. She also wanted, in what could be her final year at Carroll, to put all her hard work to use.
“I feel like it was just time to have that mindset,” Pickens said. “I worked really hard this summer, so being able to come into this year with confidence – this coaching staff really instills that in me.”
“A lot of it has to do with them and my teammates instilling that confidence in me and just stepping in that senior spot knowing that I need to be a leader for us to succeed.”
Pickens is having a career year – the type of season a Frontier MVP and first- or second-team All-American puts together.
She’s already scored more single-season points (469) than in any other season in her career and could very well eclipse 1,300 career points (in a Saints uniform) by season’s end.
She’s second in the Frontier Conference in scoring (16.8 PPG), second in rebounding (7.1 RPG) and first in blocked shots with 36 (1.3 BPG). Seven times Pickens has notched 10 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in a game, and since Jan. 1, she’s averaging 18.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game with five double-doubles.
Carroll is 12-1 through the first six weeks of 2023 and takes an 11-game win streak into a Frontier Tournament in which the Saints will be the No. 1 seed.
“She’s having an awesome year, obviously,” Carroll graduate student Kamden Hilborn said. “I think she’s gotten better, consistently, each game, which for her, is pretty hard to do considering the seasons she’d had in the past.”
Since Feb. 1 (five games), Pickens is averaging 21 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
“I think part way through this year she flipped the switch and decided to be that confident person and just kinda own it,” Hilborn said. “Own her role on our team in a way that she’s done in the past, in glimpses, but it’s been a consistent game-to-game [thing] for her now.”
“It’s just awesome to see her own the great player and playmaker that she is and just kinda come into that more so this year.”
So much of what Pickens does in and around the post area is pure instinct. Having played the position for so long, Pickens said, she knows what she’s gonna do and how she’s gonna do it – it’s all about playing to strengths.
When Pickens transferred to Carroll from the University of Montana, the Saints’ coaching staff – namely J.D. Solomon – went to work improving her back-to-the-basket skills. Already fluid with facing up and making a move or shooting, Pickens added skills that, over time, have made her virtually unguardable in the post or painted area.
“You know what you’re good at, so you go to that,” Pickens said. “Just knowing that you need to be unstoppable and whatever move you make you need to finish strong.”
The speed with which Pickens makes decisions sometimes catches defenders off-guard.
When that happens – plays that often result in an open lay up – it’s not rare to see a smile creep across Pickens’ face as she runs back on defense.
“You kinda have to surprise them sometimes,” Pickens said. “That’s my trick sometimes.”
“It is a good feeling [when you surprise somebody]. You work on those moves and then you do it in a game and it’s like it paid off all that time you spent [working]...You use everything that you worked on previously in a game.”
“Doing it for your team is always what I come back to because it’s such a good feeling when you get that win, that momentum and everyone’s cheering.”
Of course, talking about Pickens would be hard to do without mentioning Kamden Hilborn.
As Sayers joked in the post game locker room after the Saints captured the league’s regular-season championship outright last Saturday, those two make it look like they’ve played together for 28 years.
Hilborn, in her fourth season as a Saint, dished out her 500th career assist on Saturday against Providence in what could be her and Pickens’ final game together in Helena.
“She’s unstoppable when it comes to that stuff,” Pickens said. “She’s always looking up for her teammates and we just have that connection, that chemistry. That [milestone] really doesn’t surprise me. She’s an amazing athlete, she works hard for this team and she’s really dedicated.”
“She’s just relentless. She has this mindset that no one’s going to stop her and she’s very team-oriented like a lot of us are. Super proud of her.”
Sayers called Hilborn “the catalyst to our success” and she believes her point guard is playing the best basketball of her career.
The same is true for Pickens, and together with Hilborn they have the Saints on the cusp of something special as the Frontier Tournament looms.
It’s the culmination of three years of Pickens and Hilborn playing together at the collegiate level, something that coincided with Sienna Swannack and Maddie Geritz’s fifth years and the opportunity for Kyndall Keller to join the team as a third NCAA Division I transfer.
A season in which the Saints could make a deep run in March – perhaps deeper than in years past – is exactly what Sayers envisioned when she reunited two of Helena’s best.
“Watching those two compete together and seeing flashes of greatness between the two of them has been nothing short of amazing at times,” Sayers said. “Sometimes I catch myself just watching the play develop knowing that something good between those two is about ready to happen.”
“Growing up with [Jamie], I know her athletic ability,” Hilborn said. “This year, specifically, she’s let it shine and gone for it a lot more than she has in the past. She’s playing loose and playing free.”
