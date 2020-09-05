Billings Central vs. Laurel

Billings Central's Isabelle Erickson, pictured on Feb. 8, has committed to Carroll College.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings Central senior Isabelle Erickson plans to continue her basketball career at Carroll College.

The forward announced her commitment to the Frontier Conference school Saturday on social media.

Erickson earned an all-Eastern A second-team selection for her performance during the 2019-20 basketball season, which ended after the state semifinals because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams shared the State A title with Hardin.

