BILLINGS — Billings Central senior Isabelle Erickson plans to continue her basketball career at Carroll College.
The forward announced her commitment to the Frontier Conference school Saturday on social media.
Excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College! A big thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career! Go Saints😇 @CCSaintsWBB @coachrgsayers @bailey_pasta01 @wearebc1 pic.twitter.com/lguLi23Hse— isabelle erickson (@is_erickson) September 5, 2020
Erickson earned an all-Eastern A second-team selection for her performance during the 2019-20 basketball season, which ended after the state semifinals because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams shared the State A title with Hardin.
