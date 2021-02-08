HELENA — Molly Molvig of Billings Central and Sierra Branstetter of Laurel have signed on with the women's soccer program at Carroll College.
On Monday, the Fighting Saints also announced the signing of midfielder Jaymee Sheridan of Helena Capital and defender Kacy Clements of Holy Family High School in Nederland, Colorado.
The group is the first batch of recruits for the 2021 fall season, according to coach David Thorvilson.
Branstetter, a defender, was part of three State A championship teams at Laurel. She played in four title games during her high school career, and also received all-state and all-conference recognition.
Molvig, a defensive midfielder, had five goals and nine assists for the Rams this past season. She was on one State A championship team and two runner-up squads during her high school career.
Molvig was also a two-time all-state and all-conference selection.
Her parents, Chris and Tina Molvig, are Carroll graduates.
