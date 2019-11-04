BILLINGS — Billings native Bruce Parker will receive the Ron "Swede" Kenison Award for his contributions to the Frontier Conference.
Parker, the former athletic director at both Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College, will be honored at halftime of the Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky football game on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. The game begins at 1 p.m.
"On behalf of the Frontier Conference, the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and the members of the Kenison Family, we congratulate Bruce Parker on being selected as the 2019 recipient of the Ron “Swede” Kenison Award. This award honors those that have given so much to the Frontier Conference to make it the outstanding athletic conference that it is and Bruce certainly has gone above and beyond in his dedication and service to our institutions, staff, and student-athletes," said Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson in a Rocky Mountain College press release. "Congratulations to Bruce, his wonderful wife Lisa and his caring family, you are and always will remain true friends of the Frontier."
Parker, a Billings Senior and Eastern Montana College graduate, was AD at Rocky from 2014 to 2018 and currently works as a consultant for the school. He was an AD at Carroll for 11 years. He was selected as Frontier Conference Athletic Director of the Year nine times.
