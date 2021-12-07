West vs. Belgrade

Billings West quarterback Isaiah Claunch, a Class AA all-state selection in 2020 and 2021, gave a commitment to play football at Carroll College.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Isaiah Claunch, who quarterbacked Billings West to consecutive Class AA championship games, announced his commitment to Carroll College on Tuesday.

“Excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic football career at Carroll College!!” Claunch wrote on his Twitter feed. “Go Saints!”

Claunch, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound left-hander, completed 65% of his passes (145 for 225) for 2,466 yards in his senior season. He threw for 28 touchdowns and had seven passes intercepted.

In his career at West, Claunch was 273 for 424 (64%) for 4,610 yards and had 53 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Claunch also had 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was named all-state in both 2020 and 2021.

He was 19-3 in his two years as a starter, losing those three games to Missoula Sentinel, including the 2020 and 2021 Class AA state championship games.

