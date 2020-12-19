In the first meeting between the Carroll College women's basketball team and LC State, the difference was the Saints 3-point shooting in a blowout win.
This time around, in Idaho, the difference was the Carroll defense, which held the Warriors to 39.3 percent shooting and 60 points in a 65-50 road win Saturday night.
The sixth-ranked Saints are now 7-0 on the season and they will play LC State Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Mountain time.
Danielle Wagner, who came in as the Saints' leading scorer, had another strong outing, scoring 21 points and making three 3-pointers. The senior, who played 38 minutes, also had eight rebounds and two steals.
Christine Denny, another senior, added 15 points, five rebounds and made three shots from beyond the arc as she joined Wagner in double figures.
Jamie Pickens and Sienna Swannack also added seven points each in the win as Carroll turned a two-point halftime deficit into a one-point edge as the fourth quarter started. The Saints then salted away the win and were aided with 16 points off turnovers.
Jansen Edmiston scored 17 in the loss for LC State and Columbia Falls native Kiara Burlage also pitched in with 14 for the Warriors who are 3-2 overall with both losses coming to Carroll.
As for the Carroll men, following a 20-point loss to Montana Tech on Wednesday, the Saints responded with a resounding 81-59 win at Dickinson State Saturday night.
Carroll built a 22-point lead by intermission thanks to a 49-point first half and then they coasted in for the victory. Jovan Sljivancanin led the Saints with 22 points and made 8-of-16 shots from the field. He also added eight rebounds and three steals.
Gui Pedra managed 18 after a 4-of-4 night from 3-point range. Shamrock Campbell and Brendan Temple pitched in with 15 and 14 points respectively.
The next game on the schedule for the Carroll men is at Montana Tech Dec. 31.
