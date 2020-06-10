HELENA - Winning at soccer is pretty simple. It requires scoring more goals than the other team. The problem is that scoring a goal isn't easy, not by any stretch of the imagination.
However, for new Carroll College signee, Zach Springer of Bozeman, scoring goals has never been an issue. In fact, with 60, he has scored more than any player in Class AA history.
And after scoring 18 goals last season for the Bozeman Hawks, Springer officially signed with Carroll College on Wednesday, just days after being named Montana Gatorade Player of the Year for boys soccer.
"Basically, we are getting a guy that is going to put the ball in the back of the net," Carroll head coach Doug Mello said. "We think he's going to do that and he's a good, quality student athlete."
Springer will come to Carroll with a resume that also includes three First-Team All-State selections. He also helped Bozeman to the state championship game last season and does more than score goals, as he finished his career with 33 assists, including 16 in 2019.
"I started looking at Carroll late last year," Springer said. "And it really grew on me. Carroll has great academics and a great soccer program. After coming to visit, it really felt like a big family and I wanted to be part of that."
In Springer, the Saints are getting the Eastern AA Player of the Year from 2019, but he's just one piece of the puzzle in the Saints' 2020 recruiting class.
Calex Hoxie, from Helena Capital, who was the runner-up in Western AA MVP voting, is also joining the Saints after scoring 17 goals and dishing out 12 assists last season.
Ryan Quinn, another Capital standout, who scored 21 goals last season, also signed recently with Carroll, along with fellow Bruin Matt Wigton, who added 10 goals and five assists for the Bruins in 2019.
In all, it means Carroll is adding four Montana players who combined to score 66 goals a year ago and three of the top scorers in all of Class AA soccer in Springer, Quinn and Hoxie.
"It's exciting," Springer said of playing with Montana kids. "I have played against them and they are good players. I'm excited to see what we can do together."
Springer's Bozeman team eliminated Capital from the state semifinals, now they will be joining a team that went 6-7 in the Cascade Conference a year ago and missed out on the postseason tournament by a tiebreaker.
"You build from within," Mello said. "While we have some talented players from around the world, we aren't going to forget about the good students and good players from this area. They know Carroll, many of them have been to our camps and it's just a nice fit."
The four Montana signees will join a class of nine total incoming freshmen for the 2020 season.
"We are set with nine incoming recruits we think can contribute," Mello said. "We feel with those guys and a pretty good group of returning players, the sky's the limit."
