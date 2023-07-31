A tumultuous offseason continues for the Carroll College men's basketball team as one of the Saints top returning players and prized 2022 recruits, Brayden Koch, has announced that he will transfer to Montana Tech.

Koch is a former Helena Capital great and won the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2022 after leading the Bruins to the Class AA state boys basketball championship during the 2021-22 season.

Koch averaged 21.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and 2.8 steals per game as a senior, earning him Class AA All-State honors for the second time.

During his freshman season with the Saints in 2022-23, Koch averaged 8.7 points per game, in addition to 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

The 6-foot-2 guard started 22 games for Carroll and made a team-high 34 3-pointers, while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc.

“Brayden Koch is a fantastic addition to our program. We loved him in high school and we recruited him hard from his sophomore year on. He ended up committing to Carroll, and we were happy for him because he’s such a great kid. He felt like this was the right time to make the move,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.

The move comes after the Saints' previous head coach, Kurt Paulson, who recruited Koch to play for Carroll, stepped down in June. Ryan Lundgren was hired on June 26 to be his replacement.

Koch said on Monday that Carroll “wasn’t the right fit” for him anymore, citing the coaching change as a driving force in his decision to transfer.

“I had my own struggles and stuff last year, but once Kurt left, I was kinda lost and just didn’t know what to do,” Koch said.

406mtsports.com has learned that Koch took a visit to Montana Tech last week prior to his commitment. It has also been confirmed that he will have to sit out a season before being eligible to play for the Orediggers in the 2024-25 season.

Koch added that he initiated the transfer conversation with Tech.

“They just play really good team basketball,” Koch said. “I always see them helping each other up when someone’s down, and I’m not saying Carroll didn’t do that, but it just stuck out to me that they did that.”

Montana Tech is the two-time defending Frontier Conference tournament champions. The Diggers have also won at least a share of the last two regular-season Frontier titles, winning it outright in 2022-23.

“We couldn’t be more ecstatic. He’s an unreal shooter, has great range and terrific lift on his shot. He can really handle the ball in traffic. We will ask to be much more of an aggressive scorer, he’s going to be really good playing within our system. He’s a tremendous athlete and player, and we honestly feel like his best days are ahead of him,” Hiatt.

Koch indicated that he might consider appealing the one-year intra-conference transfer rule, saying that, “if I can play [next season], I’d love to.”

No matter his eligibility for the 2023-24 season, Koch has three years of eligibility remaining, meaning the Carroll-Tech rivalry will have an extra layer of intrigue for the foreseeable future.

“It’ll spark something, but I think a lot of people are supporting me and are there for me,” Koch said. “If they hate, they hate.”