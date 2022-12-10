HELENA — Carroll’s underclassmen made plays all throughout the second half of the Saints’ 82-75 win over Corban on Saturday night, but it was the team’s two seniors who stepped up when the spotlight shined brightest to lift Carroll to 7-2 on the season.
“Brendan stepped up,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We were struggling here and there in that game, and I thought he and Jonny – their leadership came through. We weren’t playing our best, but that’s a credit to Corban because their pressure is just so intense.
“Give Corban credit, but our guys did keep their composure enough to – they took it to overtime and I thought we executed really good.”
Corban hit a game-tying 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left in regulation, sending the final game of the Comfort Suites Classic to overtime.
That’s when Carroll’s veterans – Jonny Hillman first by drawing a charge, and Temple next with two big baskets with under three minutes to play in the extra period.
With Carroll leading by one, Temple stole a pass on the perimeter, drove it toward the hoop, and while being fouled, finished strong at the rim.
“I just saw the guard kinda hesitate on the pass and my guy not go for it, so I was like, ‘alright, let’s do it,’” Temple said. “I just got going. I was feeling good and just took a good jump.”
He missed the free throw, but with under a minute to play in overtime, Temple broke out his patented spin move with a drop-step to his left and left-handed finish around his defender.
That basket also extended Carroll’s lead to three, and one defensive stop later, Hillman connected on a pair of free throws to ice the game with 14 seconds to play.
“That was big-time,” Hillman said of Temple’s clutch plays. “Coach asked Brendan to step up as a leader with a lot of composure in the second half and Brendan did.”
“That was huge for us and exactly what we needed to win the game.”
Temple logged his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
He played the final three and a half minutes of regulation and all of the overtime period with four fouls, playing smart enough to remain on the floor and impact the contest down the stretch.
The lead changed hands nine times Saturday night and no team built an advantage bigger than seven points.
When it looked like Carroll was going to maintain a two-score cushion in the second half, Corban forced turnovers and converted them into buckets.
Carroll turned the basketball over 17 times in the victory, leading to 15 Warrior points.
Still, in the biggest moments, the Saints kept their composure.
Andrew Cook knocked down a pair of free throws with 11.9 seconds left in regulation, and when Corban tied the game, Carroll got a good look with Hillman that just didn’t fall.
Isaiah Moore and Jordan Bryant buried high-pressure 3-pointers in a tied game mid-way through the second half, and freshman Brayden Koch hit back-to-back jumpers to give Carroll’s its biggest lead of the contest.
“It’s all practice,” Paulson said of his team’s calmness in big moments. “We gotta stay calm in practice and we gotta do the right things in practice so that when it comes to fruition in the games, we’ve been through those moments.”
Cook finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Hillman collected 15 points and dished out four assists. It was Hillman’s fifth game of the season with at least three assists and came on the heels of a 12-assist performance against Bushnell on Friday.
On one particular play in the second half, Hillman drove the basketball, seemingly stopped on a dime, made one defender go airborne with a ball fake and another with a head fake, before finding Derek Kramer under the basket for a lay up.
It was the kind of fundamentally-sound play Carroll fans have grown accustomed to seeing that simply makes the Saints’ offense so much better.
“When I was younger, one of my issues was that I was always sped up,” Hillman said. “Coach talked to me a lot about that and it’s something I’ve worked on a lot over the last two years. For me, it’s just slowing the game down in my head, not making difficult shots or passes, and just simplifying the game.”
“Jonny is the guy on our team who is more happy when someone else scores and good basketball is being played,” Temple said. “That’s always what he’s looking for.”
Koch scored 13 points in his fifth-straight start, while Moore chipped in 14 off the bench.
Carroll shot 50 percent (27-for-54) from the field in the victory.
Corban was just 2-for-10 from the field in overtime and finished at 41.7 percent (30-for-72) for the game.
Darius Henderson paced the Warriors with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor Anderson added 17 points to go along with five assists and two steals.
Carroll, after improving to 5-0 at home this season, will hit the road for four games over four days at the Cactus Classic next week in Chandler, Arizona.
Jesse Keltner leads MSU-Northern past Bushnell
Keltner scored 15 second-half points and finished with a game-high 25 in the Lights’ 90-84 victory over the Beacons Saturday afternoon in Helena.
Leading 82-80 with under two minutes to play, Northern’s Tanner McCliment-Call and Zackry Martinez made back-to-back field goals, extending Northern’s advantage to two scores and all but icing the contest.
CJ Nelson made four free throws with under a minute to play as part of his 15-point performance in the victory.
McCliment-Call poured in 14 points off the bench and Dae’Kwon Watson added 11 on 4-for-8 shooting.
Keltner’s 25 represents a season-high for the senior, as does his 11 made field goals. Keltner also added nine rebounds, nine blocked shots and three assists in the victory.
Northern improved to 8-2 on the season and will join Carroll at the Cactus Classic next week in Arizona.
