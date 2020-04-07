BUTTE — Luke Heaphy is following up a Class A co-championship with a college commitment.
The Butte Central senior, who saw his team’s chance at taking on undefeated Hardin in the Class A title game wiped out by the MHSA’s cancellation of the state basketball tournaments following the first reported cases of coronavirus in Montana, signed a National Letter of Intent with Carroll College’s men’s basketball program on Tuesday. He made the announcement on Twitter.
Honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Carroll college! Go Saints!!💛💜🏀 pic.twitter.com/ezfssiJ4Sg— Luke Heaphy (@luke_heaphy) April 8, 2020
"It’s such a cool culture," said Heaphy, who plans on majoring in pre-med, of why he chose Carroll. "It’s like a family there. I feel like their players do it for one another, not just themselves. It's super exciting to have that opportunity.”
A 5-foot-9 guard, Heaphy saw action in every game and was part of a cohort of nine seniors on Central’s squad that was looking to deliver the Maroons their state title since 1992. Central opened the state tournament by downing defending champion Billings Central in the opening round, then rolled through Browning to setup a showdown with Hardin in the title game. Hours after punching their ticket to the championship, Central learned that the opportunity was gone.
Nearly a month later, Heaphy said he and his teammates are slowly coming to terms with how things unfolded.
“I feel like it’s never truly going to settle but we’re coming closer to the realization of what it’s like," he said. "It’s in the past, we have to live with what happened. It’s not the ending that anyone wanted but we’re super proud of what we did. It was a good season."
Heaphy will join a Saints squad that also saw its postseason cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak. Carroll finished as the runner up in the Frontier Conference Tournament and was tabbed as a No. 3 seed at the NAIA National Tournament. The Saints finished at 24-9 overall and 14-1 in conference play.
